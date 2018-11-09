Allentown Waterfront Project moves forward

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some of you may be wondering what's taking so long on the Allentown waterfront project.

It's a proposal first announced in 2007 and although you can't see it, a lot of work has already been done.

The Jaindl project received a credit facility modification Wednesday night. That means they were given a financing extension to allow them to access all of the $6.25 million they were awarded.

Just a refresher, this 26-acre project sits along the Lehigh River on either side of the Tilghman Street bridge. The plan is to have 12 buildings split between residential, office space, and parking garages.

Here's where the project is right now. The infrastructure and cleanup challenges have been more difficult than anticipated. It took 18 months just to safely demolish and rebuild things like underground conduits, sewage, and street curbs.

Phase one of construction will consists of three buildings which planners say could be done over a two-year period. In a statement to 69 News, COO Zack Jaindl says the new financing plan will allow them to start on phase one of construction while they still hammer out tenant negotiations for the first office building.

It's still unclear if any tenants are committed to the project.