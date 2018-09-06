BREAKING NEWS

Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back

Sep 06, 2018

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 02:07 PM EDT

The department store Bon-Ton is coming back, according to a banner posted on their website Thursday.

"We've got great news, Bon-Ton is coming back," the banner reads. The website adds to stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks. 

The 160-year-old company filed for bankruptcy back in January and recently liquidated all of its stores.

Two liquidation firms won an auction to take the bankrupt company's assets, which includes more than 200 stores across the country.

WFMZ's business reporter Justin Backover will have more details at 6 p.m. 

