Giant's parent company reports growth despite hurricane

69 News

Online sales see gains

In September, Hurricane Florence devastated the southeastern market region of Food Lion stores, a sister company of Giant Carlisle, both of which are owned by Ahold Delhaize. However, instead of reducing sales, the aftermath of Florence increased U.S. comparable sales excluding gas by 3.0 percent in third quarter 2018 with positive volume growth compared to 2017.

Because it was such an abnormal event, Ahold Delhaize reported that the effects of the hurricane had a positive 0.5 percent impact on sales that the company would not otherwise have had and reduced comparable sales growth to 2.5 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Sales in the United States in the second quarter of 2018 had declined by 0.18 percent.

For the first three quarters of 2018, U.S. sales increased by 1.6 percent over 2017, from $32.465 billion to $33.001 billion. Improving sales trends at Peapod helped to increase online sales by 11.8 percent in the third quarter to $215 million from $192 million in the third quarter of 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, online sales were $654 million, up from $597 million in 2017.

The underlying operating margin in the United States was 4.1 percent in third quarter 2018, up from 3.9 percent in the same quarter of 2017. The higher margin was driven by higher gross margins mainly as a result of synergies and improved promotional efficiency, partly offset by higher underlying expenses, including one-time costs as a result of Hurricane Florence.

“We are pleased with these results, demonstrating the strength of our great local brands, which is underpinned by their leading market positions. We are proud of the strong engagement of our 370,000 associates serving local communities and especially those that were affected by natural disasters,” said CEO of Ahold Delhaize Frans Muller.

Ahold Delhaize financial results

Third quarter 2018 sales rose 3.6 percent at constant exchange rates. Net consumer online sales were up 27.6 percent at constant exchange rates. The company believes this puts it on track to realize at least €5 billion in net consumer online sales by 2020.

Net income in third quarter 2018 increased 26.0 percent at constant exchange rates to €459 million. For the first nine months of 2018, net income increased 23.9 percent at constant exchange rates to €1.276 billion from €1.073 billion in 2017. Earnings per share were €0.43 in the quarter and €1.15 for the first nine months of 2018.

Ahold Delhaize will provide an update on its strategy at the Capital Markets Day on Nov. 13 in New York City. They will share plans on e-commerce and digital in the United States and Europe and on the repositioning program at Stop & Shop along with further plans to drive growth in the years ahead.

Ahold Delhaize is a world leader in supermarkets and eCommerce with market leading local brands in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include Giant Carlisle, Peapod, Giant, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford and Martins.