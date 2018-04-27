Headwinds continue for Sanofi

Continuing to struggle but projecting a turnaround in the second half of 2018, Sanofi, the worldwide pharmaceutical company whose Sanofi Pasteur business segment is located in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, reported International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) first quarter 2018 sales declined 8.7 percent, but just -0.4 percent at a constant exchange rate (CER). Vaccines, diabetes and cardiovascular, and established Rx products franchises reported a decline in sales compared to first quarter 2017, whereas the specialty care, consumer healthcare, and generics franchises showed sales increases.

Company-wide net income on a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis at CER increased 0.4 percent and earnings per share increased 1.4 percent compared to the previous year’s first quarter.

Sanofi chief executive officer, Olivier Brandicourt, commented: “In the first quarter, the performance of our global operations, coupled with disciplined expense management, allowed us to manage the impact of the losses of exclusivity for Lantus® and sevelamer in the U.S. Furthermore, with the consolidation of Bioverativ and the acquisition of Ablynx, we have established the foundation for a global Rare Blood Disorder franchise which will further enhance our leadership in Specialty Care. Importantly, we continue to execute on our business priorities and position the Company for a new period of growth which is expected to begin in the second half of 2018.”

Sanofi Pasteur division specifics

Earlier in April, Sanofi announced that it is investing €350 million for the construction of a new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto. The new facility will allow Sanofi Pasteur to meet the growing demand for five component acellular pertussis (5-acP) antigen. Upon completion in 2021, the new building will also be equipped to produce the antigens used in the diphtheria and tetanus vaccines.

Sanofi Pasteur first quarter IFRS 2018 sales were €711 million, declining 0.9 percent at CER from the prior year’s first quarter. In developed markets sales increased 10.9 percent at CER to €471 million and in emerging markets sales were €240 million, a decrease of 18.4 percent at CER compared to first quarter 2017. The emerging markets sales decrease was largely the result of supply constraints in China for Pentaxim®, a 5-in-1 pediatric vaccine, and a label update announced in November for Dengvaxia®, a vaccine to prevent dengue fever in humans.

In the U.S., first-quarter 2018 vaccines sales increased 4.2 percent at CER to €259 million. In Europe, first-quarter vaccines sales were up 38.0 percent at CER to €137 million driven by Polio/Pertussis/Hib and Boosters franchises. Vaccines Global Business Unit sales are expected to be lower in the first half of 2018 due to continued supply constraints of Pentaxim® in China and competitive pressure on Menactra®, a meningitis vaccine, in the second quarter of 2018.

In first quarter 2018, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales decreased 4.6 percent at CER to €380 million, impacted by the anticipated constrained supply of Pentaxim® in China. Consequently, PPH sales in emerging markets decreased 17.6 percent at CER to €157 million despite good performance of the pediatric AcXim combination family in some other countries. In Europe, PPH sales were up 26.3 percent at CER to €71 million, driven by the success of Hexyon®, a ready to use 6-in-1 pediatric vaccine.

First-quarter 2018 Travel and endemic vaccines sales were €102 million up 2.8 percent at CER. First-quarter Adult Booster vaccines sales increased 26.6 percent at CER to €92 million driven by strong performance in Europe, up 117.6 percent at CER to €37 million, which reflected the end of Repevax® supply constraint. In the U.S, Adult Booster sales increased 4.4 percent at CER to €41 million.

First-quarter 2018 Menactra® sales increased 13.3 percent at CER to €89 million with 8.5 percent sales growth in the U.S. First-quarter Influenza vaccines sales were €29 million ,down 15.8 percent at CER, due to a delay of the Southern Hemisphere campaign delivery.

Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Gentilly, France. It has more than 100,00 employees in 100 countries around the globe with 81 manufacturing sites in 36 countries. Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of Sanofi, is headquartered in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania.