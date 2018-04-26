Knoll turnaround efforts bearing fruit

Knoll Inc.

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. - Continuing the upward trend shown in the fourth quarter of 2017, Knoll, Inc., the designer and manufacturer of furnishings, textiles and fine leathers for the workplace and home, announced first quarter 2018 results that showed increases in sales, operating profit, adjusted net earnings and adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization). Diluted earnings per share were flat, largely due to a loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition expenses and restructuring charges in first quarter 2018.

“We are very pleased with our strong start to 2018,” commented Knoll President and CEO Andrew Cogan. “Our efforts to diversify our sources of revenue, expand our selling capacity, respond to the changing design trends and allocation of space within the workplace as well as improve our margins are beginning to come together. Furthermore, with an increasing mix of revenue and profits coming from the international and high design residentially oriented businesses in our Lifestyle segment we are building a stronger, differentiated and more sustainably profitable enterprise.”

Cogan added, “Looking ahead to the balance of the year we would expect these initiatives to continue to drive top line growth and margin expansion.”

Net sales were $296.6 million in the quarter compared to $256.8 million in first quarter 2017. Office business segment sales increased to $181.6 million in first quarter 2018 from $158.0 million in first quarter 2017. This was the result of strong growth in commercial sales in both North America and Europe. Newer workplace platforms and complimentary products helped drive sales growth, while legacy system sales were consistent with the first quarter of 2017.

Lifestyle business segment sales were $114.9 million, an increase of 16.3% compared to $98.8 million in first quarter 2017. This increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of two months sales from Muuto, which was acquired January 25, 2018, as well as higher sales at Dates Weiser.

Net earnings for first quarter 2018 were $15.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $15.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the first quarter 2017. Excluding the impact of acquisition expenses, restructuring charges, and the loss on the extinguishment of debt, adjusted net earnings for first quarter 2018 were $17.4 million, or $0.35 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

The effective tax rate for first quarter 2018 was 27.1%, which was favorable compared to the company’s average historical effective tax rate, and is a result of the passage of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The company expects its full year effective tax rate will be between 25% and 26% for fiscal year 2018.

Capital expenditures for first quarter 2018 were $8.5 million compared to $10.7 million in the prior year’s first quarter. The company paid a quarterly dividend of $7.4 million, or $0.15 per share and accrued dividends on vested shares of $0.3 million in the quarter.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), makes an portfolio of design-driven brands which includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. The Office segment includes a complete range of workplace products that address diverse workplace needs in North America and Europe. The Lifestyle segment is distributed in North America and Europe and includes seating, lounge furniture, side, café, and dining chairs as well as conference, training and dining and occasional tables.