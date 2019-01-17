Local businesses helping furloughed federal workers

The federal government is one of the biggest employers in Pennsylvania and now local businesses are doing what they can to ease the pain for those furloughed and not getting paid.

Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton is one of those places.

"We're simply ensuring that you know we reach out to our community and take part in standing together in solidarity with the people who are effected by the shutdown. We were literally sitting around the bar and talking about the shutdown and how we all know individuals that are affected by it, so it was this week we decided, "You know what? Let's reach out," said Weyerbacher Brewing assistant taproom manager Sonny Lemmons.

The brewery is offering one free pint a day to any federal employee with a badge. And it's not alone.

"We're hoping that people come in. It's a great opportunity for them to come in, bring their families," said marketing and outreach coordinator for the National Museum of Industrial History Glenn Koehler.

The National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem is also offering free admittance to any federal worker and one guest. All they need to do is show their badge.

"Since the national parks, museums are shut down, we have the largest collection of Smithsonian artifacts outside of Washington, D.C. so that's an interesting way to come see Smithsonian artifacts right here in Bethlehem if you were planning on going to D.C.," said Koehler

Even PPL is lending a hand to help keep the lights on.

"Any residential customer who is also a furloughed federal employee, if they are having trouble paying their bill, they can certainly call us and we'll work with them to set up a payment agreement," said PPL spokesman Joe Nixon.

All in the hopes of easing the burden during the longest government shutdown in history.

"If nothing else, if a federal worker comes in, has a free pint and they're sitting next to somebody else, they're someone who can commiserate with you. And we're just here to serve as that medium to help to bring people together," said Lemmons.