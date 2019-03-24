Money Matters: Help if you cannot pay taxes

Tax time is never fun.

Even less so when you owe money for income taxes and don't have it. If you're in that situation, you might be tempted not to even file which is probably not the best option.

When it comes to income taxes, most people want to file, because most get money back. Over the last few years, refunds have averaged about $3,000.

But there are people who are afraid to file because they owe and can't pay. If that's you, listen up. File anyway! Because if you file something and don't pay, your penalty is going to be 0.5 percent per month on what you owe.

But if you don't file anything at all, it's 5.0 percent per month: 10 times more. So if you owe $1,000, file, but don't pay, you'll owe Uncle Sam $5 a month until you send in what you owe. But if you don't file, the penalty is $50 a month.

If you can't pay, consider other options: the best would be an interest-free loan. Second best might be a signature loan from a source like a credit union.

You can pay by credit card, but it will cost you. The fee is around 2.5 percent up front, plus whatever interest your bank may charge.

And one last option: work out a deal with Uncle Sam. The IRS may be nicer than you think.

"We recognize that some people may be out enduring financial hardship. If you need to file a tax return, pay what you can, get that return in to avoid any late payment penalties and late filing penalties and perhaps the IRS can work out an installment agreement with you," said Mike Dobzinski of the IRS.