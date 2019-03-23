Money Matters: Things worth paying more for

There are tons of tips to save on everything from groceries to cars. But there are also situations where spending more is worth it.

If there's one thing that gets a shopper's juices flowing, it's getting a deal. Nobody wants to pay retail. But there are times in life when you can be penny wise and pound foolish. Here are examples of times you should pay more with the expectation of getting more.

Number one? Tools. Whether it's that knife in a kitchen drawer or wrenches in your garage, cheap tools can make a job harder and the results inferior. If you have the money, tools are a good place to invest in quality.

And speaking of quality, cars are another place where money can matter. Not for bells and whistles; for dependability and safety. And you can often find a quality used car for a fraction of the original cost.

Another place to pay extra? Professionals. Whether it's a doctor, a lawyer or a mechanic, experience and expertise is often worth paying for. Just don't assume higher price means higher quality. Make sure you're getting what you pay for by thoroughly checking their credentials and getting references.

And speaking of quality and experience, how about quality experiences? When you're on your death bed, you won't remember the things you had. You'll remember the times you had. Sometimes it's worth paying extra to do something unique or visit somewhere special.

And the final thing worth paying more for? The place you live. There's a reason for the real estate mantra "location, location, location." It's always better to have the most modest house in the best neighborhood rather than the other way around.