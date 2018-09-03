8 ways to save even more at Walmart

CNN Money

No matter where you shop or what discounts you take advantage of, there’s just about always a way to boost your savings.

This is even true of Walmart, which is up there with Amazon as a low-price leader.

The following tips are among the best examples of how anyone can squeeze more savings out of their Walmart purchases, whether shopping online or in stores.

1. Pick up online orders at a store

Walmart offers a service called Store Pickup for online purchases. So, if you shop online but your order is less than $35 — the minimum order required to qualify for free shipping — you can opt to have your order sent to your local store and pick it up there.

This saves you from having to pay for shipping — and may land you an extra discount. Walmart now offers what it calls a Pickup Discount on certain items that you purchase online if you opt to pick them up at a store.

2. Try free grocery pickup

It won’t necessarily save you money, but using Walmart’s Grocery Pickup service will save you time. Instead of navigating the store and buying groceries the old-fashioned way, order your groceries online and then simply pick them up from your local store at a time of your choosing.

Walmart explains:

“Experts pick the freshest items or your money back. We’ll even load your car in minutes.”

This service is free. Just check the pickup map to find out if a store near you offers it.

3. Use the Savings Catcher

If you shop in Walmart stores, use the Savings Catcher, a feature available through the Walmart website and the Walmart mobile app. It’s one way the retailer attempts to prove its stores have the lowest prices in town — and you might even earn a free gift card by using it if a lower price turns up elsewhere.

The Savings Catcher is free. You just need a Walmart.com account to use it.

From there, Walmart’s Savings Catcher directions are:

Make a purchase at a Walmart store.

Submit your receipt to Savings Catcher within seven calendar days, including the date of purchase. Savings Catcher compares the prices of the eligible items you bought at Walmart to the advertised prices found in the print and online versions of the weekly ads of top retailers in your area. The ads must be valid at the time you made your Walmart purchase.

If Savings Catcher finds an advertised price that is lower than what you paid for the same exact item at Walmart, we will notify you within 72 business hours of submission, and you’ll get back the difference on a Savings Catcher Rewards eGift Card.

You can redeem the gift card in stores or online.

4. Earn cash back on store purchases

Use a free cash-back app like Ibotta and you’ll be able to earn cash rebates on purchases from Walmart stores — and many other places.

Just to name a few examples, we recently saw the following cash-back offers for Walmart store purchases available through Ibotta:

75 cents cash back on any brand of ground beef

$3 cash back on Ensure nutritional shakes

$3 cash back on Budweiser or Bud Light

$1 cash back on Purina One dog and cat food

$1 cash back on a Hallmark birthday card

$1.50 cash back on Colgate Enamel Health Toothpaste

$1 cash back on Dove body wash

$2 cash back on Neutrogena face makeup

$5 cash back on Similac infant formula

$3 cash back on Pampers Easy Ups, Cruisers and Swaddlers

You can also boost your earnings by paying with a cash-back credit card.

5. Earn cash back on online purchases

It’s even easier to earn cash back when shopping online. Just go through one of several free cash-back portals that offer money back on Walmart.com purchases. They include:

Ebates — which we recently saw offer 1 to 10 percent on certain purchases from Walmart.com

Ibotta — 1 to 10 percent

Swagbucks Shop — up to 2 percent

TopCashback — 1 to 12 percent

Again, you can also boost your earnings when shopping online by using a cash-back credit card.

6. Get a price match in stores

Walmart stores will match the prices found at Walmart.com and Jet.com. So, before you buy anything in a brick-and-mortar store, use your phone to find out what it’s selling for on both of those websites. If you find an item for less on either site, inform the store associate at checkout.

Just note the requirements and exceptions in Walmart’s Prime Match Policy.

7. Get a price match online

Walmart.com will match the prices of about 30 online retailers, including Amazon. Again, just mind the requirements and exceptions in the Walmart.com Price Match Policy.

To request a price match when shopping online, go through the online help center. Select “Shopping Walmart.com” from the drop-down menu on the left and “Pricing & Promotions” from the drop-down menu on the right. You will then see options to reach a customer service associate by online chat, phone or email.

8. Get a price adjustment

The Walmart.com Price Match Policy also allows for price adjustments. So, if you bought something from Walmart.com for $50 and the price then dropped to $40, you could request a $10 price adjustment — effectively, a $10 reimbursement.

You can request a price adjustment the same way you request an online price match, provided the return window for the item has not ended and the price adjustment exceptions do not apply to the item.

Alternatively, you could sign up for a free service like Paribus. It will automatically monitor your online receipts, watch for price drops on items you have purchased and request price adjustments on your behalf if the price of an item you purchase online drops within the applicable time window.

