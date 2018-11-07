New tire distribution warehouse opens

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - $70 million and 70 jobs. American Tire Distributors (ATD) has unveiled their new 1 million square-foot distribution warehouse in Tobyhanna Township.

"We wanted to be close to ports but we also wanted to be close to our manufacturers' mixing centers as well," said president and CEO Stuart Schuette.

"It also witnessed 150 construction jobs during it. This is the furthest signal of a growing family of businesses that are choosing a locator in the Pocono plateau," said township manager John Jablowski, Jr.

The warehouse can house 1 million tires at time. ATD hopes this will allow them to get to 90 percent same day delivery.

"When their customers show up at the door and they want a specific tire and they're in trying to get their car taken care of, they don't wanna wait they want it now," said Schuette.

The project took less than a year, start to finish, with help of the township.

"It's really a partnership, a private-public partnership, that we're creating here. When people work, when people shop, when people play, they're really integrated in the community, " said Jablowski Jr.

"We chose this area based upon that proximity but we also know here that there's really a great workforce in this area," said Schuette.

ATD expects their tire stock to be full by February.