New Tripoli Bank expands with new Macungie branch

NEW TRIPOLI, PA - At a time when major banks are shutting their doors and shifting their presence online, community banks are actually expanding their footprint.

In fact, data from the FDIC finds that community branch growth outpaced closures by about 200 from 2012 to 2017.

"You really have to have good management. Put your branches in the right area so you can attract the loans and deposits in the most profitable way possible," said New Tripoli Bank Chairman, President, and CEO David Hunsicker.

New Tripoli is one of those banks. They're opening a new branch right in Macungie on Route 100 this coming Tuesday.

"We build relationships. When you walk into a New Tripoli office I expect my people to call you by your first name," said Hunsicker. "If you're gonna survive as a community bank today, or any kind of bank, it's extremely important that you continue to build a volume of business."

Branches allow them to do that.

"More loans, more deposits, and overall make my whole branching network much better," said Hunsicker.

Which will generate more capital and, in-turn, increase their lending power. But that doesn't mean they're shying away from online banking. In fact, they're investing there as well.

"I need to attract the millennials that want to do more banking through the internet," said Hunsicker.

But millennials are also showing a desire for more authentic and local business. Which is why New Tripoli is expanding the role of the branch with this new location.

"We specifically put in this new building a large community room downstairs where we can bring 90 to 100 people in. We're going to offer pasties and we have an area set aside where people can sit and lounge and look at their iPads, give 'em coffee," said Hunsicker.

Showing that brick and mortar isn't necessarily dead.