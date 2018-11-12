Business

Popular restaurant finds 2nd home in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Out with the old, in with the new. The Easton hit, Tacos and Tequila, has found its 2nd home in the old Centro space on Hamilton Street in Allentown, bringing some new flavor to the dining scene.

"We had a lot of people from the Lehigh Valley coming from Bethlehem, Allentown as well so we found it was a good fit to expand over into this market," said owner Ramiro Bravo.

Bravo says the restaurant has seen steady business in the six weeks it's been open.

"We've been blessed. Business is doing good. The lunch crowd comes out from 11:30 to 1:30," said Bravo.

And for customers, the prices seem to be right.

