Profit up in first quarter for Univest despite restructuring costs

SOUDERTON, Pa. - Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, reported Thursday that net income for first quarter 2018 increased by $2 million to $12.9 million, compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Diluted earnings per share also increased to $0.44, compared to $0.41 in first quarter 2017. Increases in net interest income and non-interest income in first quarter 2018 compared to first quarter 2017 lead to the first quarter increase in net income.

The financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 included restructuring costs related to three financial center closures of $451,000, net of tax, or $0.01 of diluted earnings per share. There were no restructuring costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The financial results for first quarter 2018 also included a reduction in the Corporation's statutory federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018 in accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $69.8 million, or 7.7% (annualized), from December 31, 2017 and $348.0 million, or 10.4%, from March 31, 2017. The growth in loans was primarily in commercial real estate, commercial business and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $57.6 million, or 6.5% (annualized), from December 31, 2017 and increased $131.3 million, or 3.9%, from March 31, 2017. The growth in deposits compared to March 31, 2017 was primarily due to increases in commercial and public funds deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $37.3 million for first quarter 2018 increased $566,000, or 1.5%, from fourth quarter of 2017 and $3.0 million, or 8.7%, from first quarter 2017. The increase in net interest income for first quarter 2018 as compared to first quarter 2017 was primarily due to the growth in loans during the last year.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.72% for first quarter 2018, compared to 3.76% for fourth quarter 2017 and 3.80% for first quarter 2017. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 3.72% for both the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, for all periods in 2017 was calculated using a 35% federal tax rate as compared to a 21% federal tax rate for the first quarter of 2018. Assuming a 21% federal tax rate and excluding purchase accounting, net interest margin was 3.64% for both the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $15.6 million, an increase of $612,000, or 4.1%, from the first quarter of 2017. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased primarily due to new customer relationships and favorable market performance during 2017.

Insurance commission and fee income increased, primarily due to an increase in contingent commission income. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the net gain on mortgage banking , primarily due to a decrease in mortgage volume due to a shortage of housing supply and the extended winter weather in March 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for first quarter 2018 was $35.1 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 9.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2017. Restructuring costs related to financial center closures and staffing rationalization were $571,000 for the quarter. There were no restructuring costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased for first quarter 2018, primarily attributable to additional staff hired to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our financial center footprint in Lancaster County and the Lehigh Valley and annual merit increases. Data processing expense increased primarily due to increased investments in customer relationship management software, internal infrastructure improvements and outsourced data processing solutions. Other expense increased for first quarter 2018 primarily due to increases in deferred director stock expense and loan processing expense.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Non-accrual loans and leases, including non-accrual troubled debt restructured loans, were $27.7 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $14.5 million at December 31, 2017 and $19.9 million at March 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets were $32.9 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $28.6 million at December 31, 2017 and $27.3 million at March 31, 2017.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $198,000 during first quarter 2018. The provision for loan and lease losses was $2.1 million.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding covered loans acquired in the Fox Chase and Valley Green Bank acquisitions, was 0.73% at March 31, 2018, compared to 0.70% at December 31, 2017 and 0.74% at March 31, 2017.

Dividend

On February 28, 2018, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 2, 2018. This represented a 2.90% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest’s stock on the date the dividend was paid.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ: UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co. has approximately $4.4 billion in assets and $3.5 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management line of business. Headquartered in Souderton, PA and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations in the mid-Atlantic Region.