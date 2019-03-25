Proposed bills aimed to get students more involved with technical trades

Pennsylvania House Republicans took time Monday to tout their new "Good Jobs 4 PA" initiative at the state capital.

It's designed to get more students involved with trades.

The package of 11 bills is mainly focused on increasing information streams and aim to incentivize more technical training.

The House passed the bill. The package will move on to the Senate, where lawmakers say they're hopeful the package will garner bipartisan approval.

"What we need to do is not only destigmatize these fields - career and technical education - but at the same time raise awareness to students, parents, guidance counselors, and educators," Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R) said.

"These are great education opportunities that lead to very high paying careers," he said.

"What we're trying to accomplish is to build a robust workforce," Rep. Zachary Mako (R) said.

The package addresses making job data more available, partnering with schools to make technical training easier to access, and incentivizing businesses to invest in job training.

However, the initiative took a swipe at the governor's proposal to raise the minimum wage, with the tagline "focusing on careers, not low wage jobs."

"We haven't dwelled on that," Mako said.

"You're gonna see that ongoing conversation with the governor. Again I think a lot of people's concern is the increase is too significant at a given time," Mackenzie said.

The Republican caucus says they want to move on to Phase 2, which centers on reevaluating and modernizing where training dollars go.