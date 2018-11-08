Sales and earnings up in third quarter for OraSure

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Orasure Technologies which develops diagnostics tests for HIV and other conditions has been having a pretty good year.

It might have been even better if former President and CEO Douglas A. Michels and Ronald H. Spair, former Chief Financial Officer and COO, didn't retire in 2018. The management transition costs connected to their retirements, plus increased spending on research and development, helped cause operating income for the first nine months of 2018 to decline almost by half from the same period in 2017.

The other important financials in the third quarter and first nine months were positive. Net revenues and net income were up in third quarter 2018 compared to third quarter 2017. Net revenues were also up for the first nine months of 2018 but net income was down.

The company attributed its third quarter performance to “strong growth” in their molecular collections and international HIV self-test businesses.

“An abundance of opportunity remains in the growth drivers for our business and capitalizing on these opportunities will remain a priority for our management team,” said Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue from product sales were up six percent over last year’s third quarter and up eight percent for the first nine months of 2018. The positive molecular and HIV sales were partially offset by lower sales of the Company’s HCV product, lower domestic sales of the professional OraQuick® HIV test and lower sales of the Company’s cryosurgical systems products.

Sales of the OraQuick® HIV Self-Test for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 included $840,000 and $3.6 million, respectively, of support payments under the Company’s charitable support agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Other revenues in the third quarter of 2018 included royalty income of $1.1 million associated with a litigation settlement agreement, Ebola and Zika-related funding received from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (“BARDA”) of $1.1 million and cost reimbursement under the Company’s charitable support agreement with the Gates Foundation of $220,000, which is separate from the support payments.

Other revenues in the first nine months of 2018 included royalty income associated with the litigation settlement of $4.8 million, BARDA funding of $4.5 million, and cost reimbursement from the Gates Foundation of $1.5 million.

Operating expenses increased modestly to $17.7 million during the third quarter of 2018 compared to $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, operating expenses were $63.0 million, an increase of $22.6 million from the $40.4 million reported for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017.

Operating income was $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to operating income of $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. Operating income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 was $15.9 million compared $30.1 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017.

Earnings per share were $0.13 in the third quarter and $0.17 for the first nine months of 2018 compared to $0.10 and $0.40 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017.



Fourth Quarter 2018 Outlook



Looking to the future, Tang said, “As we execute against our strategic goals, we continue to actively explore ways to leverage our strong balance sheet to further enhance our growth. We are very well positioned to compete in our key markets and expect to deliver a strong end to the year.”

The company expects net revenues to range from $46.5 million to $48.0 million - which implies full year 2018 revenue growth of seven percent over 2017 - and is projecting net income of $0.09 to $0.11 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

About OraSure

Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, OraSure Technologies (OSUR: NASDAQ) develops, manufactures and distributes oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. These products include tests for the detection of antibodies to the HIV virus, a test for antibodies to the HCV virus, and oral fluid testing solutions for drugs of abuse testing.

OraSure also manufactures and sells several cryosurgical products. In addition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, DNA Genotek Inc., the Company also is a provider of oral fluid sample collection, stabilization and preparation products for molecular diagnostic applications.