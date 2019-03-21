Business

Sheetz hiring for over 1,000 positions in Pa.

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 06:48 PM EDT

Convenience store Sheetz is now hiring for 1,100 positions in Pennsylvania.

It also plans to hire 2,500 full-time and part-time positions company wide.

Sheetz will hold interviews at all store locations next Wednesday.

Last month, the company was named one of the "100 Best Companies to Work for in America."

