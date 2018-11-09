Solid quarter reported by EnerSys

69 News

READING, Pa. - It can all depend how you look at it.

EnerSys, which has its headquarters in Bern Township, Berks County, reported that non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) adjusted net earnings and increased in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and for the first six months of fiscal year 2019. GAAP earnings and earnings per share also increased in the quarter and for the first six months of fiscal 2019, but they increased less than the adjusted items.

EnerSys uses the non-GAAP measure adjusted net earnings in their analysis of the company's performance. The non-GAAPs measure adjusts net earnings to reflect changes in financial results associated with restructuring initiatives and other charges and income items.

EnerSys says it believes non-GAAP adjustments provide important supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the company as distinct from results that include items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results.

“Organic growth accelerated in our second quarter to seven percent and selling price recovery nearly offset increased commodity costs,” said David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnerSys. “During our third fiscal quarter we should experience the last of our higher priced lead costs and the largest cost impact from the recent U.S. tariffs before our supply chain changes take effect.”

Net sales for the second quarter were $660.5 million, an increase of seven percent above the prior second quarter sales of $617.3 million but a two percent sequential quarterly decrease from the first quarter of fiscal 2019 sales of $670.9 million. For the six months ended Sept. 30, 2018 net sales reached $1.33 billion, an increase from $1.24 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share for quarter two of fiscal 2019 were $1.17, near the top of the guidance range of $1.14 to $1.18 and up from the previous year’s $1.05. For the first six months of fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share were $2.33, an increase from $2.17 the prior fiscal year.

Global Business Review

Americas: Second quarter fiscal 2019 sales were $388.6 million compared to $341.5 million in the previous year’s second quarter. For the six months ended Sept. 30, 2018 net sales in the Americas reached $781.1 million, an increase of $85 million above $696.1 in the prior fiscal year.

The sales increases were due primarily to winning business from competitors. All Reserve Power markets were strong even though there were capacity constraints on TPPL (Thin Plate Pure Lead) products. Another highlight is that Motive Power TPPL maintenance-free products are trending at over 10 percent of motive sales.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): Net sales reached $204.0 million in the second quarter, up from $197.9 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. For the first six months of fiscal 2019 net sales increased to $414.5 million from $397.0 million one year earlier.

Motive Power sale were strong but partially offset by a weak telecom market as customers await new 5G products. Motive Power TPPL maintenance-free product sales are also trending higher.

Asia: Sales declined in the quarter to $67.9 million from $77.9 million in fiscal 2018 second quarter. Likewise, sales for the first six months of fiscal 2019 were down to $135.8 million from $146.8 million one year earlier.

Although the company saw strong Motive Power growth in China and Australia, Reserve Power sales in the second quarter were down due to a Chinese mandate to use recycled lithium batteries for telecom.

In market segment highlights EnerSys experienced significant wins from Defense and Aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers for satellites and weapons systems which will cause the addition of a second shift at their Tampa facility. The company also anticipates a December launch for its maintenance-free Motive Power lithium modular product.

Looking ahead, Shaffer said, “Our third quarter guidance for non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per diluted share is between $1.23 to $1.27, which excludes an expected charge of $0.25 primarily from fees related to the Alpha transaction, as well as other highlighted items related to restructuring programs, ERP system implementation and acquisition expenses.”

EnerSys (ENS: NYSE), is a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications. They complement an extensive line of motive power, reserve power, and specialty batteries with a full range of integrated services and systems and sales and service locations throughout the world.