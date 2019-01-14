Music Monday

Music Monday: Laura Cheadle

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 09:30 AM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - She has toured with and opened for many great acts:  The Jonas Brothers, Ryan Cabrera, and Sister Hazel, to name a few, and she's leaving audiences everywhere mesmerized.

WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed singer/songwriter Laura Cheadle, from the Philadelphia area, to our studio for Music Monday.

