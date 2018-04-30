Music Monday

Music Monday: Reddpanda

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 09:26 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 09:26 AM EDT

Music Monday: Reddpanda

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - They're a trio that mixes progressive rock, hip-hop and catchy lyrics!

We welcomed Philly-based Reddpanda to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.

Vocalists Kara Koser and Marcus Pickett and drummer Brandon Mullen joined WFMZ's Eve Russo in the studio.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Performances

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Music Monday

Music Monday: Frank DiBussolo

Music Monday: Frank DiBussolo

Music Monday: Samuel Mancini

Music Monday: Samuel Mancini

Music Monday: Olde Towne Carolers

Music Monday: Olde Towne Carolers

Music Monday: James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band

Music Monday: James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band

Music Monday: Mark Isaiah

Music Monday: Mark Isaiah

Music Monday: Kris Kehr

Music Monday: Kris Kehr

Music Monday: January Noon

Music Monday: January Noon

Music Monday: Corinne Mammana

Music Monday: Corinne Mammana

Music Monday: Wyland

Music Monday: Wyland

Music Monday: Wild Planes Band

Music Monday: Wild Planes Band

Music Monday: Ceramic Animal

Music Monday: Ceramic Animal

Music Monday: Viktorija Gecyte & Go Trio

Music Monday: Viktorija Gecyte & Go Trio

Music Monday: Just So

Music Monday: Just So

Music Monday: Kayla Avitabile

Music Monday: Kayla Avitabile

Music Monday: Morgan Reilly

Music Monday: Morgan Reilly

Music Monday: Five bye Five

Music Monday: Five bye Five

Music Monday: Kristen Morgenstern

Music Monday: Kristen Morgenstern

Music Monday: The SwingTime Dolls

Music Monday: The SwingTime Dolls

Music Monday: Sal Ritz

Music Monday: Sal Ritz

Music Monday: Katherine Rondeau

Music Monday: Katherine Rondeau

Music Monday: Paul Kendall Quartet

Music Monday: Paul Kendall Quartet

Music Monday: Chris Aguayo Band

Music Monday: Chris Aguayo Band

Music Monday: Steve Brosky & Jimmy Meyer Band

Music Monday: Steve Brosky & Jimmy Meyer Band

Music Monday: Nikki Briar

Music Monday: Nikki Briar

Music Monday: The Celtic Rebels Band

Music Monday: The Celtic Rebels Band

Music Monday: Cody Alan Templeton

Music Monday: Cody Alan Templeton

Music Monday: Franky Bells

Music Monday: Franky Bells

Music Monday: Emily Barnes

Music Monday: Emily Barnes

Music Monday: James Supra Band

Music Monday: James Supra Band

Music Monday: Serene Green

Music Monday: Serene Green

Music Monday: Gerald Veasley & Keiko Matsui

Music Monday: Gerald Veasley & Keiko Matsui

Music Monday: The Aardvarks

Music Monday: The Aardvarks

Music Monday: Stephen Parker

Music Monday: Stephen Parker

Music Monday: New West Guitar Group

Music Monday: New West Guitar Group

Music Monday: The Bryan Tuk Complex

Music Monday: The Bryan Tuk Complex

Music Monday: Frank Michael Flandorffer

Music Monday: Frank Michael Flandorffer

Music Monday: Jimmy and the Parrots

Music Monday: Jimmy and the Parrots

Music Monday: Erin Kelly

Music Monday: Erin Kelly

Music Monday: Olde Towne Carolers

Music Monday: Olde Towne Carolers

Music Monday: Steve Brosky

Music Monday: Steve Brosky