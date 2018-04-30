Music Monday: Reddpanda
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - They're a trio that mixes progressive rock, hip-hop and catchy lyrics!
We welcomed Philly-based Reddpanda to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
Vocalists Kara Koser and Marcus Pickett and drummer Brandon Mullen joined WFMZ's Eve Russo in the studio.
