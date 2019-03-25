Music Monday

Music Monday: Steve Sandberg

By:

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 11:43 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 11:43 AM EDT

Music Monday: Steve Sandberg

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Steve Sandberg is the composer behind the music for TV's "Dora the Explorer" and "Go Diego Go."  He's working on new ventures with his quartet, and has a set scheduled at Miller Symphony Hall.  He joined WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba for Music Monday on 69 News at Sunrise.  

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Performances

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Music Monday

Music Monday: Rofo Audio

Music Monday: Rofo Audio

Music Monday: The Hot Club of Philadelphia

Music Monday: The Hot Club of Philadelphia

Music Monday: Teddy

Music Monday: Teddy

Music Monday: Craig Thatcher & Nyke van Wyk

Music Monday: Craig Thatcher & Nyke van Wyk

Music Monday: Ian Holmes

Music Monday: Ian Holmes

Music Monday: Christopher Duddy

Music Monday: Christopher Duddy

Music Monday: Dina Hall

Music Monday: Dina Hall

Music Monday: Stazia

Music Monday: Stazia

Music Monday: Ali Santos

Music Monday: Ali Santos

Music Monday: Billy Bauer

Music Monday: Billy Bauer

Music Monday: The SwingTime Dolls

Music Monday: The SwingTime Dolls

Music Monday: Tap Room Trio

Music Monday: Tap Room Trio

Music Monday: TimeWhys

Music Monday: TimeWhys

Music Monday: Julia Sommer

Music Monday: Julia Sommer

Music Monday: Lauren Davidson

Music Monday: Lauren Davidson

Music Monday: Jimmy and the Parrots

Music Monday: Jimmy and the Parrots

Music Monday: Erin Kelly

Music Monday: Erin Kelly

Music Monday: Victory Boyd

Music Monday: Victory Boyd

Music Monday: Kara Hartzell

Music Monday: Kara Hartzell

Music Monday: Ben Clark

Music Monday: Ben Clark

Music Monday: Steve Brosky & Kenny Siftar

Music Monday: Steve Brosky & Kenny Siftar

Music Monday: Haven

Music Monday: Haven

Music Monday: Minnie Dee

Music Monday: Minnie Dee

Music Monday: Roi and the Secret People

Music Monday: Roi and the Secret People

Music Monday: Ray Short

Music Monday: Ray Short

Music Monday: Chris Schulz

Music Monday: Chris Schulz

Music Monday: Large Flowerheads

Music Monday: Large Flowerheads

Music Monday: Viktorija Gecyte

Music Monday: Viktorija Gecyte

Music Monday: Gordon Thomas Ward

Music Monday: Gordon Thomas Ward

Music Monday: Reddpanda
69 News

Music Monday: Reddpanda

Music Monday: Jamall Anthony

Music Monday: Jamall Anthony

Music Monday: October Rose

Music Monday: October Rose

Music Monday: Cubbage

Music Monday: Cubbage

Music Monday: Neil Grover

Music Monday: Neil Grover

Music Monday: Dave Fry

Music Monday: Dave Fry

Music Monday: Nikki Briar

Music Monday: Nikki Briar

Music Monday: Matias

Music Monday: Matias

Music Monday: Eric Mintel Quartet

Music Monday: Eric Mintel Quartet

Music Monday: Leah Marie Fuls

Music Monday: Leah Marie Fuls

Music Monday: Peter White

Music Monday: Peter White