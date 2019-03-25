Music Monday: Steve Sandberg
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Steve Sandberg is the composer behind the music for TV's "Dora the Explorer" and "Go Diego Go." He's working on new ventures with his quartet, and has a set scheduled at Miller Symphony Hall. He joined WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba for Music Monday on 69 News at Sunrise.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends near Allentown Central Catholic High School
- Updated St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl
- New Jersey Senate delays vote on marijuana bill
- 4 arrested in connection to Pottstown stabbing
- Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say
- Updated Santander Arena expansion underway with building's facelift
- Updated Pa. Dept. of Education agrees to resolve investigation into alternative education programs
- Updated Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend: 'He was trying to stab me with a knife'
- Updated Health Beat: Disease detectives
- Updated North Catasauqua teen accused of assaulting girl for years