Music Monday: Tap Room Trio
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - They met as students at Temple University and have been playing together ever since. The Tap Room Trio play a hard bop style of music reminiscent of the late 1950s with a modern flare. They joined WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
