Music Monday: Tap Room Trio

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 11:04 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 11:04 AM EDT

Music Monday: Tap Room Trio

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - They met as students at Temple University and have been playing together ever since.  The Tap Room Trio play a hard bop style of music reminiscent of the late 1950s with a modern flare. They joined WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday. 

