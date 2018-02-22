Arts Around Town: 'Faith through the Arts' underway in Nazareth

"Broken and Shed" by Jeffrey M. Green, 16" x 20", colored pencils

Jeffrey M. Green of Bangor, Northampton County, will be among the many artists participating in the 2018 "Faith through the Arts" at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 South Broad Street, Nazareth, Northampton County, host of the seventh religious arts show themed "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," based upon a poem by Thomas Chisholm. The juried show begins Sunday and runs through March 25 in the Shepherd's Room of the church.

Throughout the run of the show, there will be a series of musical offerings, dramatic events, special worship experiences, and an opening reception for exhibiting artists and sponsors. Gallery hours will be primarily on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Illumination" by Jeffrey M. Green, 16" x 20", colored pencils

Green's two 16-inch-by-20-inch still lifes done in colored pencils are "Broken and Shed," symbolizing the Lord's Supper, and "Illumination," showing an open Bible.

According to Green, the overall theme of his work "seeks to bless others with peaceful tranquility in a world today full of stress."

In addition to his work being featured in art magazines, Green has been in solo and group shows. He teaches colored pencil and introduction to drawing workshops at Bloom Creative Studio in Bangor. He also gives colored pencil demonstrations and artist's talks in the Lehigh Valley area.

For further info: stjohnsnaz.org

ARTS ROUNDUP

Jason Hugg | Zack Spadaccia Katherine Lindsley is Millie Dillmount in "ThoroughlyModern Millie" at Genesius Theatre in Reading.

When a small-town girl from Kansas searches for a new life in the bright lights of 1920s New York City, just about anything can happen, and it does, in the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie," opening Friday and continuing through March 4 at the Genesius Theatre in Reading. The musical, presented in its full version, will be performed by the Genesius Teen Theatre Company. Directors are husband-and-wife team Joey Moray and Kelly Kantner Moray.

The Genesius production features a teen and pre-teen cast ranging in age from 12 to 18. Katherine Lindsley plays the title role of Millie Dillmount. Ben Daniels is Jimmy Smith, Nicole Simpkins is Dorothy Brown, Ben Jupina is Trevor Graydon, Hannah Mogford is Mrs. Meers, Andrew Bausher is Bun Foo, Roberto Guevara is Ching Ho, Chloe Fererri is Muzzy Van Hossmere, and Hunter Willow-Jones is Miss Flannery.

Music director is Emily Snyder; choreographer is Rosanna Pereira. Set design is by John Bigos; light design, Zack Spadaccia; costume design, Cynthia Kantner; hair/makeup design, Kim Siegel; sound design, Albert Garcia; set construction, John Bigos and Betty Gerstner; scenic art, Marjory Ewald, and teen stage manager, Katie McKelvey.

For further info: genesiusdifference.org

***

Library of Congress "A Ride for Liberty - The Fugitive Slaves" by Eastman Johnson.

The Rev. Kari Holmes, chair of the Rising Sun Initiative, will sing traditional spirituals from the past in the program, "Voices of the Underground Railroad," on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum in Allentown. The songs will express hardships of slavery, offering inspiration for the flight to freedom. There also will be first-hand accounts of courageous escaping slaves on the run. The program is being held in conjunction with African-American History Month.

The "Underground Railroad" was a metaphor for a loose network of secret routes and safe houses used by black slaves to escape from bondage into freedom. While traditional concepts of the Underground Railroad often ignore the vital role of free blacks, historians are discovering the central role free African-Americans played in risking their lives to help slaves escape and journey to freedom.

Museum officials contend that music has long played an important and motivating role in African-American culture. The famous black abolitionist Frederick Douglass spoke about African-American spirituals that encouraged slaves to escape to freedom. These spirituals were unique to African-American culture – something the slaves could call their own. As Douglass put it, spirituals were "a testimony against slavery, and a prayer to God for deliverance from chains." The songs expressed the horrors of slavery but also gave slaves inspiration and hope for a better tomorrow.

For further info: lehighvalleyheritagemuseum.org

***

Master storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston

Award-winning master storyteller, instrumentalist, and singer Charlotte Blake Alston will present "Songs & Stories in the Oral Tradition" on March 3 at 2 p.m., at the Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton Street, at High Street, on the Lafayette College campus in Easton.

She will conjure characters like Anansi the Spider, Sungura the Rabbit, and Br'er Fox, accompanying her fables and folklore from African and African-American traditions with instruments such as djembe, mbira, shekere, kalimba, and the 21-stringed kora, inspired by the Senegalese griots who have informed her approach to performing.

For further info: williamscenter.lafayette.edu

***

Lehigh University's Department of Theatre presents "Orlando" by Sarah Ruhl, a play adapted from the Virginia Wolf novel, opening Friday and running through March 3, in the Diamond Theatre of the Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. Director is theater department apprentice and Lehigh student Caraline Jeffrey '17.

According to Jeffrey, she chose to direct the play when she discovered "how poignantly it examines topics that can sometimes be hard to confront, like gender and sexuality. 'Orlando' asks us to question, and ultimately cast aside, these categories of gender and sexuality, and to instead focus on defining ourselves regardless of these labels. I find that idea to be relevant to today's cultural climate, but also incredibly moving."

The cast features Lehigh University students Reilly Galvin as Orlando, and ensemble players Molly Benning, Eliza Howard, Marco Biaggio, Jake Blecher, Lizzie Ocker, Devin Walsh, and Joshua Gordon.

The design team includes Andrew Southard, production manager; Jenna Snyder, set design; Pam Richey, costume design; Kolby Clarke, lighting design; Phil Ingle, sound design, and Michael Smallwood, stage manager.

For further info: zoellnerartscenter.org

***

"The Life & Times of Beethoven," with Michael Boudewyns, livens the stage of Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown on Saturday at 2 p.m., as the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's family concert celebrates Beethoven, his remarkable age, and those four familiar notes…DA-DA-DA-DAAH.

The ASO will perform Beethoven's "Fifth Symphony," with Boudewyns' playful peppering of fascinating facts and timely trivia.

Boudewyns returns to Allentown, having performed in last year's ASO concert, "Peter and the Wolf," as Professor Nigel Taproot. He wrote this year's program on Beethoven along with Sara Valentine.

Pre-concert activities for kids will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the venue's Rodale Community Room.

For further info: millersymphonyhall.org

***

The 10th anniversary tour of "Pinkalicious The Musical" comes to the State Theatre in Easton on Sunday with two shows – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The one-hour musical, with book and lyrics by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann and music, lyrics and orchestrations by John Gregor, is based on the best-selling children's book, "Pinkalicious," co-authored by both Kann's. Musical adaption is directed by Teresa K. Pond based on the original direction of Suzu McConnell-Wood.

Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. She's extremely happy until her hue goes too far and only she must figure a way to get out of the predicament.

For further info: statetheatre.org

***

Matt Smaldone is Dick Dudgeon and Mackenzie Moyeris Judith in "The Devil's Disciple" at DeSales University in Center Valley

Matt Smaldone is the debaucherously debonair Dick Dudgeon and Mackenzie Moyer is the fair Judith in Act 1 DeSales University 's production of George Bernard Shaw's classic comedy, "The Devil's Disciple,"currently running to March 4 on the Main Stage Theatre of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the Center Valley campus.

The show, set against the backdrop of the American Revolution, is directed by theater professor Wayne S. Turney, with original music by theater chair Dennis Razze.

For further info: desales.edu/act1

