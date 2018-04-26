Arts Around Town: Q'town HS jazz band to open for RiverJazz headliner

Dani Nightlinger

The Quakertown Community High School Jazz Band, winner of the 2018 SteelStacks High School Band Jazz Showcase, will open for RiverJazz headliner, jazz trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, on June 6 at 7:30 p.m., at the ArtsQuest Center's Musikfest Café at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. The band, under the direction of Frank Parker, took top honors during the finals of the seventh annual showcase in March at the ArtsQuest Center, where 21 high school jazz bands from Pennsylvania and New Jersey competed.

Showcase runner-up was Upper Moreland High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Glenn Cowen; William Tennent High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Charlie DiCarne, placed third.

Denise Truscello John Popper

Denise Truscello John Popper

The RiverJazz series kicks off with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and rock harmonica player John Popper of the jam band, Blues Traveler, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., at the Musikfest Café. Scheduled performers for RiverJazz include Grammy-nominated singer Lisa Simone, daughter of legendary Nina Simone, with the Rob Stoneback Big Band, on Mother's Day, May 13; Grammy Award-winning contemporary jazz icons Spyro Gyra on May 23, and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, celebrating their 25th anniversary tour on June 7.

For further info: steelstacks.org

ARTS ROUNDUP

Jason Hugg and Spencer Moss Fecho Mamie Covell as Veronica Sawyer and Alex Weaveras J.D. in the Genesius production of "Heathers The Musical."

Jason Hugg and Spencer Moss Fecho Mamie Covell as Veronica Sawyer and Alex Weaveras J.D. in the Genesius production of "Heathers The Musical."

"Heathers The Musical," based on the 1989 cult classic film, opens Friday at 7:30 p.m., at the Genesius Theatre , 153 North 10th Street, Reading. Director is Genesius Artistic Director L J Fecho. The production runs through May 6.

Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio, but misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

Book, music and lyrics are by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. "Heathers" offers a darkly comedic take on some of the very serious challenges confronting high schools today, including issues of bullying, homophobia, and cliques.

The cast includes Mamie Covell as Veronica Sawyer; Alex Weaver as J.D.; Caitlin Whelan as Heather Chandler; Cecilia Cooper as Heather McNamara; Yarilin Chimelis as Heather Duke; Ryan Cunningham as Ram; Daniel W. Graf as Kurt; Chloe Ferreri as Martha Dunnstock; Simmon Fecho as Miss Flemming; Carl Wolfe as Coach Ripper, and Jeffrey Jones as Principal Gowan.

Music is directed by Dara Himes; choreographer, Jericho Joy; set design, Zack Spadaccia, light design, Spencer Moss Fecho; sound design, Albert Garcia; costume design, Cathy Miller; hair/make-up design, Kim Siegel; set construction, John Bigos, Mike Maiers and Betty Gerstner; scenic art, Marjory Ewald, and stage manager, Kelsey Malone.

The play is rated PG 15, touching on alcohol, drugs, gun shots, intense adult themes, strong language, minor nudity; parental guidance suggested.

For further info: genesiusdifference.org

***

Hugh Halsey IV as Elwood P. Dowd in Country Gate'sproduction of "Harvey."

Hugh Halsey IV as Elwood P. Dowd in Country Gate'sproduction of "Harvey."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, "Harvey," presented by Country Gate Players , opens May 4 at the Country Gate Playhouse, 114 Greenwich Street, Belvidere, New Jersey. The play runs through May 6, with reserved seating. Director is Bill Scurato of Harmony Township, New Jersey.

Written by Mary Chase, the play concerns Elwood P. Dowd, a charming and kindly man who maintains an unwavering friendship with a seven-foot-tall, invisible white rabbit, Harvey. When Elwood introduces his friend to guests at a society party, sister Veta can't take it anymore and decides, along with her daughter, Myrtle Mae, to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium, but when the sanitarium staff mistakenly commits Veta for psychological treatment, both Elwood and Harvey slip away unbothered.

Cast members include Hugh Halsey IV of East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, as Elwood P. Dowd; JoAnn Mazza of Stroudsburg as Veta; Danielle Martinez of Belvidere as Myrtle Mae; Cailla Minerowicz of Califon, New Jersey, as Nurse Ruth Kelly; Daniel Eash of Delaware Water Gap as Dr. Lyman Sanderson; and Dean Tshudy of Belvidere as Dr. William Chumley.

Also, SJ Pierce of Fogelsville, Lehigh County; Brian Mullaney of Nazareth, Northampton County; Thomas Metelski of Asbury, New Jersey; Cindi Halkola of Belvidere, and Mike Belfy of Lopatcong, New Jersey.

For further info: countrygate.org

***

In celebration of "wheels" regarding Boyertown's history of trains, trolleys, carriages, trucks, bicycles and cars, Studio B Fine Art Gallery is hosting a "Wheels" exhibition of the area's fine artists through June 3. Studio B is located at 39A East Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown.

The two-month project is being funded by a $5,600 grant award from the Boyertown Area Charitable program of Berks County Community Foundation. A limited amount of coupons are available toward a ride on the Colebrookdale Railroad, free admission to the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, a free ride on the Pottstown carousel, and a caricature by cartoon artist Alan MacBain. A bike tour is scheduled for June 24.

Special events are being held at the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, Boyertown Area Historical Society, Boyertown Area Community Library, Boyertown Area School District, and through Building a Better Boyertown's visioning plan for a bike share and biking trail.

For further info: studiobbb.org

***

The Baum School of Art in Allentown is hosting the annual "An Artistic Discovery," the 15th Congressional District high school art competition and national exhibition, through May 7, recognized as the longest running congressional art competition in the country.

First-place winning entry from each district is displayed in the Cannon Tunnel Gallery of the United States Capitol for one year. National and state commendations, Baum School scholarships, and cash awards were presented at an awards reception earlier this month.

For further info: baumschool.org

***

Pennsylvania Youth Ballet/Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley presents Stravinsky's "Firebird Suite" with the Lehigh University Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., at Baker Hall at the Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. Choreographer is Karen Kroninger Knerr.

The spring concert also will feature Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro Overture" and the Brahms "Violin Concerto" with soloist Dr. Michael Jorgensen, Professor of Practice in violin and orchestra concertmaster. Philharmonic Music Director is Eugene Albulescu.

For further info: zoellnerartscenter.org

***

Richard Bowditch

Richard Bowditch

The Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem presents the Borromeo String Quartet on Friday at 7:30 p.m., at Foy Concert Hall at Moravian College in Bethlehem. Music selections include Bach, Currier, and Mendelssohn.

The quartet, founded by Curtis Institute students in 1989, regularly and enthusiastically mixes media, genres, epochs, and instruments. Founding members and husband-and-wife are Kitchen and Yeesun Kim; Kristopher Tong, and Mai Motobuchi.

For further info: cmsob.org

#