Historys Headlines

Allentown Library's Leading Lady

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 06:32 PM EST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 06:32 PM EST

Allentown Library's Leading Lady

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Compile a list of Allentown's major political figures through the years and you'd be remiss to omit Fred Lewis, the city's first three-term mayor.

A remarkable man, perhaps with an equally remarkable mother. A lady who had wealth and connections in the community who wanted to do good for it.

No picture exists of Mary Lewis. But her legacy is on full display at 12th and Hamilton Streets. She could be called in many ways the mother of the Allentown public library.

Born in Newark New Jersey in 1837 she married into the Lewis family which established the Allentown Iron Company in the 1840s.

Her husband, Samuel, was running the place shortly after. Mary gave birth to the couple's son, Fred, in 1865. A few years later she began to pursue interests outside the family home on Front Street.

She began many of her missions to transform the community. She wanted Allentown to have a public library and organized a series of elaborate fundraisers even as her family's own finances suffered in the panic of 1873 and the slowdown in the iron industry that followed.

Her efforts suffered another blow in 1892 when a fire swept through a building at 6th and Hamilton Streets that Mary Lewis was using to store books for the library. The only books that she had left were three of them that she had checked out of the library just before the fire.

But Lewis pressed on and organized a Woman's League that kept the idea alive. In the early 20th century she found a wealthy supporter in Max Hess Sr., founder of the Hess Brothers department store. With his help, the mortgage on a building at 9th and Hamilton Streets was paid off.

In 1912 they had the opening of the Allentown public library. It finally happened after all of those years of Mary Lewis working desperately. Lewis died in 1922.

Some 50 years later her beloved public library moved to its current home where it continues to serve as an invaluable community resource for Allentown and beyond.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

History's Headlines

History's Headlines

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

Trending

More History's Headlines

In case you missed it...

Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park

Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park

Reading City Council holds special meeting

Reading City Council holds special meeting

Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
69 News

Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal

Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
69 News

Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection

Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart

Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart

Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday

Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday

Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase

Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase

Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday

Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday

Tax hike included in Allentown's proposed 2019 budget

Tax hike included in Allentown's proposed 2019 budget

Pentagon rejects request for more military resources in Persian Gulf
CNN screenshot

Pentagon rejects request for more military resources in Persian Gulf

Under Armour: New report on the company's culture was 'tough to read'
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Under Armour: New report on the company's culture was 'tough to read'

Your health is on the ballot in the midterm election
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Your health is on the ballot in the midterm election

Resources available for voters on Tuesday
69 News

Resources available for voters on Tuesday

Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
69 News

Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head

Trump says 'I don't care' if Democrats go after my taxes
Ralph Freso/2018 Getty Images

Trump says 'I don't care' if Democrats go after my taxes

Allentown Library's Leading Lady

Allentown Library's Leading Lady

UN gets tougher on human traffickers in Libya
Copyright 2018 CNN

UN gets tougher on human traffickers in Libya

Behind the Ballot: Double District Voting

Behind the Ballot: Double District Voting

Pamela Anderson slams #MeToo movement
Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Maserati

Pamela Anderson slams #MeToo movement

Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
69 News

Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident