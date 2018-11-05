Allentown Library's Leading Lady
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Compile a list of Allentown's major political figures through the years and you'd be remiss to omit Fred Lewis, the city's first three-term mayor.
A remarkable man, perhaps with an equally remarkable mother. A lady who had wealth and connections in the community who wanted to do good for it.
No picture exists of Mary Lewis. But her legacy is on full display at 12th and Hamilton Streets. She could be called in many ways the mother of the Allentown public library.
Born in Newark New Jersey in 1837 she married into the Lewis family which established the Allentown Iron Company in the 1840s.
Her husband, Samuel, was running the place shortly after. Mary gave birth to the couple's son, Fred, in 1865. A few years later she began to pursue interests outside the family home on Front Street.
She began many of her missions to transform the community. She wanted Allentown to have a public library and organized a series of elaborate fundraisers even as her family's own finances suffered in the panic of 1873 and the slowdown in the iron industry that followed.
Her efforts suffered another blow in 1892 when a fire swept through a building at 6th and Hamilton Streets that Mary Lewis was using to store books for the library. The only books that she had left were three of them that she had checked out of the library just before the fire.
But Lewis pressed on and organized a Woman's League that kept the idea alive. In the early 20th century she found a wealthy supporter in Max Hess Sr., founder of the Hess Brothers department store. With his help, the mortgage on a building at 9th and Hamilton Streets was paid off.
In 1912 they had the opening of the Allentown public library. It finally happened after all of those years of Mary Lewis working desperately. Lewis died in 1922.
Some 50 years later her beloved public library moved to its current home where it continues to serve as an invaluable community resource for Allentown and beyond.
