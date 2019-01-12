History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva

69 News

On February 15, 1932, a train from New York was making its way across New Jersey for Allentown. But this was no ordinary train.

Ever since it had left New York, its crew had been wondering about the occupant of the Pullman car that had been added to the train. That it was a celebrity, they were sure, and a woman almost certainly. Finally, based on these two facts, the consensus was it could only be one person, Kate Smith, the popular radio singer of the day.

Traveling on the Pullman car was a Morning Call reporter who later described in the next day’s newspaper the celebrity’s reaction when word of the rumor reached her.

“She laughed with gusto when she heard of the rumor going through the train that she was Kate Smith the radio star. Finally, she handed a program to one of the train crew and wrote on it. 'Kate Smith sings "When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain’ but I am Gina Pinnera and I sing ‘Aida.’'"

Chances are good the train crew would have been more impressed if it were Kate Smith. But that year, Gina Pinnera--who began her career at age 12 singing a concert for all 300 of her Detroit, Michigan Sunday School class, and for which she sold tickets--was then at the height of her career.

Her debut concert in 1928 at Carnegie Hall was a success.

“Notices of her debut called her audience enthusiastic and her voice opulent and powerful,” noted the New York Times.

The following year Pinnera sailed for a concert tour of Europe.

Its high point was on the February 20, 1931 when she appeared at the prestigious Staatsoper Opera Unter der Linden in Berlin frequented by the cream of German society.

The work was “Aida,” Verdi’s lush drama of love and death in ancient Egypt , in which Pinnera sang the soprano role of “Aida” the slave girl who dies with her lover Radames.

In the audience that evening among the glittering throng was Helene Lina Olga Vera von Nostitz-Wallwitz von Benckendorff und Hindenburg, the bluest of bluebloods. Some sources call her a countess, but the title used in the press was baroness.

Her uncle was Paul von Hindenburg, President of the German Weimer Republic and victor of the battle of Tannenberg over the Russians in World War I.

On her mother’s side the baroness was descended from the noble Russian Golitsyn family which traced its roots back to the eighth century.

By 1931, the baroness was 43. But in her 20s, she was considered one of the most beautiful and talented young women of her generation. In 1900, while visiting in Paris she got to know the French sculptor, Auguste Rodin. After several visits to her mother’s Italian villa, Rodin considered her his muse. He sculpted her bust several times in a variety of mediums while she played Beethoven sonatas for him. He would take her to the Louvre.

From 1900 to 1904, they toured Italian hill towns together and read poetry to each other. When apart they wrote passionate letters. “Tonight, as I was playing my adagio, I felt his emotion,” the baroness wrote in her journal. “He was weeping."

“My days have been filled with the dreams of you,” Rodin wrote her,” I adore the noble and luminous young girl and delicious muse.”

If anything more than platonic love was going on here--and her son in his biography of her insists there was not--it seems to have largely ceased on her marriage in 1904 to Count Alfred von Nostitz-Wallwitz, a German diplomat, except for correspondence which also stopped in 1914 with the outbreak of World War I. But notes one Rodin biography, “at 70 Rodin was in love.”

Other artistic figures of that era she was close to were poet, Rainer Maria Rilke, who wrote two poems to her and Hugo von Hofmannsthal, the Austrian writer and librettist who called her “the most beautiful and elegant woman he had met in Germany.”

Throughout the 1920s, the baroness, who after World War I now preferred to be known simply as Helene von Nostitz, had a salon for artists and others interested in the arts in Berlin. Perhaps that is what drove her to meet Gina Pinnera.

It is not known if von Nostitz went to her dressing room after the opera or met Pinnera at a social event. Whatever it was they became what the newspapers called “the closest of friends.” Sometime in 1931, they apparently came to America, alone. After leaving Europe, Pinnera went to Havana, Cuba where she gave a series of concerts.

The Morning Call first mentions them on January 18th, 1932. The article stated that George De Feo of the French-Italian Opera Company would be coming to Allentown on February 17, 1932 at the Lyric theatre and putting on a production of “Aida” with Pinnera appearing in it.

A day or two later the paper mentions that the baroness (throughout her stay the Call refers to von Nostitz by her title) and Pinnera were touring America to celebrate and make better known the works of Rodin:

“Spending a season in this country and while here the baroness is giving lectures on art and artists especially the French sculptor Rodin” noted the Call on January 31, 1932. “At a recent lecture in New York of prominent critics and art lovers on the 'Art of Rodin,' Madame Pinnera sang favorite arias of Rodin and the two have appeared together on numerous occasions. So the visit of the baroness to the city will be a compliment to the singer. A group of prominent New Yorkers will arrive in a special (railroad) car. A reception will be held by Charles Lehnert, president of the Sangerbund and Dr. Preston A. Barba of Muhlenberg College.”

Barba was an internationally known scholar of German folk culture and head of the German department at the college.

Pinnera spent the night of her arrival at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Himmelwright at 1545 Walnut Street. The couple enjoyed opera in New York and belonged to a NYC opera fan club. Pinnera’s parents arrived from the Midwest and stayed there with her. The house no longer is there.

Before going to the Lyric for rehearsal, Pinnera stopped by the Call to answer questions from the press. “Concert is nice, but for a singer and audience there is nothing like the opera. Do you know I just live a role? Tonight, I shall be Aida. I will live the role.”

Around noon on February 17, von Nostitz and railroad car of prominent New Yorkers arrived in Allentown. The baroness was immediately swept up by Lenhart and Barba who drove her to the Americus Hotel. After giving her a chance to rest, they arrived at Muhlenberg College at 4 where president J.A.W Hass and his wife had a tea in her honor.

After a tour of the campus, von Nostitz was driven down to the Lehigh Sangerbund where several guests discussed the sad state of German politics with street battles between Communist toughs and Nazi Brown Shirts. Would her uncle who was 84 be able to hold the country together. The newspaper recorded her response this way:

“Baroness von Hindenburg in reply said that it had been one of the great satisfactions of her short stay in America to learn that the people of America admire and appreciate correctly the personality of her splendid uncle. She said he is a man of rugged simplicity and absolute sincerity. This is a correct interpretation.”

At 6:15, a dinner was held in von Nostitz’s honor at the Americus. How many attended is unknown but it is noted that Pinnera’s family, members of the Sangerbund and Barba were present.

When the dinner was finished, the party went down to the Lyric for Aida. “Occupying a box,” noted the Call, ”was Baroness Nostitz, a close friend of Miss Pinnera.”

The Call covered the opera in detail hailing the music and the singers. No comment was made that it was almost exactly one year to the day that von Nostitz had heard Pinnera sing the exact same role in “Aida” in Berlin.

The Morning Call and the Lehigh Valley seems to have lost contact with the baroness and the diva after that.

Pinnera never did become a major opera star. But she had a good and respectable concert career in New York City with an apartment on Fifth Avenue, singing in Carnegie Hall and other venues including on radio. During World War II, she sang at countless War Bond drives and concerts for members of the military.

​​​Pinnera’s last concert was at New York’s Town Hall in 1948. She suffered a stroke in 1953 and died from a combination of diabetes and pneumonia on November 20th of that year at age 53.

As to Helene von Nostitz, the rest of her life was clouded by the rise of the Third Reich.

In October of 1932 her son, probably to secure his position with the German Foreign Service, joined the Nazi Party. In October 1933, she was one of 87 prominent Germans who swore an oath to Adolf Hitler that read in part, “our sincere will to serve unreservedly the cause of peace inside and outside our nation…and to do nothing that is not compatible with our honor and that of our Fatherland make us, in this grave hour, submit to you…this vow of our most faithful allegiance.”

Others who signed this oath later declared that the lived the remainder of the Nazi regime in Germany in “inner emigration.” Perhaps she regretted her support for Hitler, but that is unknown, although apparently, she ceased writing for publication after that.

Von Nostitz died in the Rhineland-Palatinate village of Bassenheim on July 17th, 1944, three days before the officers’ plot to kill Hitler failed, ending the last remnant of the Prussian world, into which she was born. She was 65.

Historians today, despite von Nostitz’s glowing words of 1932, find little good in her uncle Paul von Hindenburg.

Although he personally despised Hitler, (he is supposed to have once said he should have appointed the Nazi leader postmaster so he “would have to lick stamps with my picture on the front”) Hindenburg broke his oath as President to uphold the Weimar Republic’s constitution and acquiesced to--and some claim connived at--allowing the Nazis to come to power.

“He was not the man of dogged faithful service,” writes historian Christopher Clark, a scholar of Prussian military history, “but the man of image, manipulation and betrayal.”