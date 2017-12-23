Historys Headlines

History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 11:00 AM EST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 11:00 AM EST

One hundred years ago, December 25, 1917, the Lehigh Valley awoke to a white Christmas. But it was one different then it had ever known before, for at that moment millions of American men and women were joining Europe in a world war.

Since April, when President Woodrow Wilson had declared it was necessary to “make the world safe for democracy,” the country had rallied behind its leader to tackle “the beast of Berlin.” Since 1914 the sheet music racks on the parlor’s pianos had gone from “I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be A Soldier” to 1917’s hit “Over There.” The newspaper headlines showed that the war was not stopping for the birthday of the Prince of Peace.  Germany and its ally Austria-Hungry were trying to decide how to take advantage of the collapse of Russia into revolution by Lenin’s Bolsheviks. It would be the early 21st century before it was known that the Communist coup d’état against Russia’s fledgling democratic leaders had been largely funded by German gold.

The big news was from the Middle East where the British Army had taken Jerusalem from Germany’s Ottoman ally on December 11, ending centuries of Turkish rule.

“Jerusalem will never be Turkish again,” declared British prime minister, David Lloyd George.

But the biggest headlines in local papers had to do with American troops. “FINEST TURKEYS PROCURABLE SENT TO PERSHING’S ARMY FOR CHRISTMAS; TRIMMINGS TOO,” read the biggest headline in December 24, 1917 editions. “Hundreds of thousands of pounds of the best turkeys to be brought in the eastern markets have been sent across the Atlantic not only for General Pershing’s men but for the bluejackets of the navy patrolling foreign waters,” the front-page story in the Morning Call said. The dinner would consist of turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and mince pie.

The fruit cake sent by Aunt Betty from Leighton might take a little longer to get to “doughboys” than the turkey. “Parcels were arriving but only after they had been checked for tampering by the enemy,” the press noted. And Army tailors were complaining that 1917 soldiers were just a lot bigger than their family members who donned the Union blue in 1861. “ABUNDANCE OF GIANTS IN NEW ARMY HELPED TO CREATE THE CRISIS IN CLOTHING SUPPLY,” read the headline on that story.

Other stories making headlines were the plans for the government to take over the railroad system for the duration of the war, the success of the Lincoln Highway in carrying war supplies across country and the “absence of gaiety,” on Broadway since the war began. Local headlines noted the election of Col. (not yet General) Harry C. Trexler as head of Allentown’s Chamber of Commerce and that the daily circulation for books from the Allentown Public Library in November had reached 437, a record for the year.

Some folks were lucky to have their men in uniform at home. Lieutenant Stanley A. Wuchter was going to be spending his Christmas furlough with his parents Mr. and Mrs. James Wuchter at 103 Madison Street in Allentown. Others not in a war zone but still performing vital service to the military like Roger S. Erdman, chief of the Personal Bureau at the Panama Canal Zone and his wife, were spending the holiday with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Erdman of 30 N. Jefferson St. in the Queen City.

But some soldiers like those in training to be Army ambulance drivers at Camp Crane at Allentown Fairgrounds could not get away. For them a military ball of sorts on Christmas Eve was put on at the new recreation hall. Festooned with flags of the Allied nations and large Christmas trees in the hall, roughly 300 couples danced “one steps, waltzes, two-steps and fox trots” to the syncopated rhythms of the University of California Jazz Band. What they were doing in the Lehigh Valley was not explained.

Christmas Day found all but 200 of the men having Christmas dinner at the homes of local families. The men still at the camp got the regular Christmas meal and saw a movie: “The Man from Painted Post,” a western staring screen idol Douglas Fairbanks.

The Allentown Rescue Mission did not forget the poorest of the poor. Over 300 “varying in age from 6 to 60” were fed. Rev. Becker and his wife Rose saw to it that children who had very little got gifts of candies, fruits and nuts along with their chicken dinners.  “They were allowed to eat as much as they wanted,” the press noted. This was the 15th year the mission had held the Christmas event and would do so next year in a new building.

Christmas shopping had been a little more subdued than in peacetime but Hess Brother’s, Leh’s,  Zollinger’s and Lawfer’s had Santa on hand.  And along with many other retail stores they offered bargains. Easy chairs were going for $18.30 at Penn House Furniture Co.  Shoppers might also get a Japanese Tea Set for $2.49, floor lamps for $11.98 and a $69.75 value Library Suite of two leather covered chairs and a leather cover settee for $39.75. Leh’s had silk kimonos for women at $15.00. For those with money to spend that were Hudson seal coats for $100. Men’s bathrobes were going for $5 and up.  Hess Brothers had ever popular sleds for $2.25. There were windup trains from $1.00 to $2.00, electric trains for $7.50, and Erector Sets starting at $1.00. Women were being offered silk shirt waists at $2.95.

Of course, there were some people who did not want the fuss of a big Christmas dinner at home or were unable to get one together. For them the Hotel Allen had the perfect thing. “SPECIAL CHRISTMAS DINNERS” were offered between 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The price was $1.00 or $1.50. “One of the Hotel Allen’s most popular services is our new OYSTER BAR,” touted the hotel’s manager, Elmer E. Heimbach.

A prize fight at Christmas may not sound like the favorite way to celebrate the day, but the Lyric Arena was offering three that day in 1917.  For $2.00 including the war tax you could watch Willie Laughlin and local favorite Joe McCarron go at it in a 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day match.

And there were the movies. The Strand was offering actress Alice Brady in a war themed film, “The Maid of Belgium.” The Pergola had continuous showings of Pauline Fredrick in “Lydia Gilmore” and the Keystone Comedy “She Needed A Doctor.”

For fans of live theater there was the Lyric, now Miller Symphony Hall, with a mystery play “The Silent Witness.”  It was put on by Charles K. Champlin a popular producer of the day. A balcony seat could be had for 20 cents, 50 cents for the orchestra.

But many in the Lehigh Valley probably had little time for these secular pursuits. Christmas was a religious holiday, so they went to church and prayed heartily for the war to end, peace to come and that their sons, husbands, brothers, fathers and in some cases daughters, would come home to them safe and whole.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

History's Headlines

History's Headlines

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

Trending

More History's Headlines

In case you missed it...

Police locate missing Berks County man
69 News

Police locate missing Berks County man

Celebrate Festivus in 5 easy steps
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for hulu

Celebrate Festivus in 5 easy steps

Bruce McCandless, former astronaut, dies at 80
NASA via CNN

Bruce McCandless, former astronaut, dies at 80

New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
69 News

New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer

Tropical Storm Tembin leaves dozens dead in the Philippines
Josep Deveza/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

Tropical Storm Tembin leaves dozens dead in the Philippines

Aardvark killed, meerkats missing as fire shuts London Zoo
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Aardvark killed, meerkats missing as fire shuts London Zoo

SpaceX launch leaves ghostly glowing trail in the sky
KPHO via CNN

SpaceX launch leaves ghostly glowing trail in the sky

More than 100 million Americans to travel over holidays
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

More than 100 million Americans to travel over holidays

London's Big Ben bell chimes again after restoration
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

London's Big Ben bell chimes again after restoration

History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
69 News

History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war

UK royal apologizes for 'racist' brooch at palace lunch with Markle
Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

UK royal apologizes for 'racist' brooch at palace lunch with Markle

Whitehall High School Chorale performs Christmas carols

Whitehall High School Chorale performs Christmas carols

Spirit of Giving: Camel's Hump Farm

Spirit of Giving: Camel's Hump Farm

Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall

Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall

Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
69 News

Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital

Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead

Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead

What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone

Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading

Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading

Ghost ships: Bodies and boats unsettle Japanese community
Ivan Watson/CNN

Ghost ships: Bodies and boats unsettle Japanese community

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for remarks about Mark Halperin victims
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Americares

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for remarks about Mark Halperin victims