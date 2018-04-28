History's Headlines: The man who created Allentown parks

69 News

On the morning of December 17, 1938, the big news was the return of Joseph P. Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Great Britain, to report to President Franklin Roosevelt on the troubled state of Europe. The “peace in our time” promised by British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain the previous October following the Munich agreement was already being undermined, Kennedy noted, by German dictator Adolf Hitler.

But in local news the major story was the sudden death at age 69 of J. Franklin Meehan, the Philadelphia landscape architect, from pneumonia. Meehan had an international reputation and his death was marked in newspapers in America and Europe. But his death had a particular resonance in the Lehigh Valley. “Word of his passing,” stated the Morning Call, “was first received in this city by Capt. Nolan P. Benner, a trustee of the Trexler Estate, from one of Mr. Meehan’s daughters who called from Philadelphia.”

Starting in 1908 when he had been called upon by General Harry C. Trexler to design and provide the trees for West Park, Meehan had a major role in designing some of the parks that are a part of the system that exists today. Along with West Park he developed the grounds of Springwood, the country home of Trexler that became Trexler Park. He also drafted the plans for Allen Park in front of Trout Hall, proposed the development of Fountain Park, assisted in the development of the Little Lehigh Parkway and was an advisor in 1916-1920 to the City Planning Commission, headed by Trexler. Meehan’s other private work locally included designing the golf course for Brookside Country Club in 1929.

Under the heading “THE AUTHOR OF OUR PARK PLAN,” the Morning Call’s editorial referred to Meehan as a “quasi-public official who made a very great contribution to this city whose continuing benefits generations of Allentonians will enjoy.”

“It was his mind and its ideas that shaped the Allentown park system very greatly. Fundamental in his ideas as to a park was any development which will provide beauty at the same time that it encourages public use…Allentown’s system is not like Topsy who just “growed. ” It is the result of careful planning with “Use” as the key idea and the melodic tune, we may call it, and “Beauty” as the harmonizing accompaniment.”

If John Franklin Meehan had not existed, John O’Hara, the novelist and great chronicler of early 20th century eastern Pennsylvania social life, would have had to invent him. Known as J. Franklin Meehan, “Frank” Meehan to his intimates (it is almost certainly what Trexler called him), looked and acted how people at that time thought a proper upper-class Philadelphian should.

In the phrase of that era, Meehan was “eminently clubbable.” Silver haired, bespectacled and tweedy, he had the kind of look that made millionaires planning improvements to their estates comfortable taking him out for lunch at their club (Meehan himself was a long-time member of Philadelphia’s prestigious Union League Club). Had he been in banking, Main Line dowagers would have willingly turned over their trust funds for him to invest.

Although Meehan had plenty of other club memberships, they had nothing to do with finance. Landscape design was his game and he was good at it. A man who had designed gardens on the estates of three U.S. presidents, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, Meehan had no reason to be shy. He also owned what the Morning Call called “extensive timber holdings” in Pike County and was a member of the “Edgehill Land Company of Philadelphia.”

According to his Morning Call’s obituary, Meehan had played a role in landscaping American Tobacco Company magnate James B. Duke’s summer home in Somerville, N.J. (occupied for many years by his much-married daughter Doris Duke), and the Lower Merion Township gardens of Pennhurst, the 500 acre estate of Percival Roberts, president of the Pencoyd Iron Works, the American Bridge Company and a board member of U.S. Steel. Both estates no longer exist.

Meehan owned a large part of his status to his father Thomas Meehan (1826-1901), considered by some as America’s first professional horticulturist. An immigrant from England, Meehan first learned gardening from his father who worked on estates there. Thomas Meehan went on to study botany, horticulture and gardening at public and private gardens, including the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew. After being accepted and then rejected for a position as head gardener for the Earl of Shrewsbury on religious grounds, Meehan sailed for America.

Thomas Meehan arrived in Philadelphia in the 1840s. The city already had an international reputation for horticultural excellence. Bartram’s Garden, founded in the 18th century by the father and son team of John and William Bartram, was the first of its kind in America. In their botanical travels the Bartrams gathered trees and plants and corresponded with and sent samples to English collectors. During the Constitutional Convention in July, 1787 George Washington came to get a tour of the grounds by William Bartram. A few weeks later a group of convention delegates that included Alexander Hamilton and James Madison was also given a tour.

In 1791 William Bartram’s account of his botany travels in Florida in the early 1770s, known simply today as “Bartram’s Travels” was published and became a best seller on both sides of the Atlantic. Its lyrical prose inspired the poetry of Wordsworth and Coleridge and, according to some sources, “Atala” a highly stylized romantic novel of Native American life by the French writer Chateaubriand that was once immensely popular.

One of Thomas Meehan’s first gardening positions in America in the 1850s was working for the then-owner of Bartram’s Garden, locomotive manufacturer Andrew Eastwick.

In 1879, Meehan, as a Philadelphia councilman, when it looked like the property would be sold to developers on Eastwick’s death, organized a national fundraising campaign to save it and when it was purchased, turned it over to the city for a park, insuring its survival. A National Historic Landmark since the 1960’s, it is much visited today.

Eventually Meehan developed a horticultural and gardening business in Germantown that became nationally known. In the late 19th century Meehan designed Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park and the grounds for the 1876 Centennial Celebration exhibition held in that city.

Notes his biographer Stephanie Oberle, Thomas Meehan went on to “edit two successful gardening periodicals, wrote three books, and published numerous articles for both the scientific elite and the common man.”

In 1892, Thomas Meehan brought J. Franklin into the business under the name of Thomas Meehan and Sons. His older brother Thomas Jr. had joined it three years before. At his father’s death in 1901 J. Franklin continued to run the firm under that name until 1916 when his brothers took over the nursery side of the business.

J. Franklin Meehan was often called on to do golf course design, a sport that was his passion along with hunting and fishing. In the 1920s as golf became something of a national pastime among the middle and upper class, he was designing courses as far south as Florida. Eventually he took his own sons into the business and at the time of his death in 1938 it had long been known as J. Franklin Meehan and Sons, Landscape Architects.

In 1929 when a group of influential Allentown businessmen (among them was Nolan Benner) were forming Brookside Country Club, it was natural that they selected Meehan. He even provided the club with a bit of verse: “I am going out to Brookside/where the air is clear at night/flowers bloom, birds are singing /crickets chant at night.”

According to Oberle the business records of the Meehan, father and sons, were destroyed in a fire in the 1960s.

All that is left of J. Franklin Meehan’s work then are his living landscapes. Not a bad legacy that.