Aging mindfully: 'It's a mindset'

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - We all have a tendency to dread getting older, but science says maybe we don't have to. There is some interesting research into aging that might just change your perspective.

Believe it or not, science says we actually get happier as we age. They say most of us are happier at 88 than at 18, and they say your odds of being happy increase 5 percent with every 10 years of age.

Could it be that the way we age is all about how we look at it?

Cathy Heimsoth is in the business of making sure older folks are happy. She's a very hands-on executive director at Traditions of Hanover in Hanover Township.

She regularly teaches chair yoga, among other things, and even though most of these ladies are in their 90s, they're still learning something new about yoga and about life.

"I think we are learning and growing and the people who are open to that are the people who are happy," Heimsoth said.

She said she also learned some things about life and how important your outlook is during her battle with breast cancer.

"I could either move forward for my family or I could sit down. I chose to stand up. And I think that mindset, that keep moving forward and keep being happy, and keep holding on to those things is what helped me surivive. I can't say enough about how important that is," Heimsoth said.

She brings her charm and her message of joy to her family and to her work every day. She calls it aging mindfully.

"When we age mindfully, we're just taking a moment to pause. You know the power of the pause. And realize that you're not going to be perfect and that every day there's going to be challenges that come at you but if you can be mindful of how you respond to those challenges and that's at every age," she says.

She adds that every age is a celebration of life even when it isn't easy.

"It doesn't matter if you're 100, the mind is still there and you're choosing to live the way you want. It's absolutely a strong mindset," Heimsoth said.