Life Lessons: Benefits of being a dog owner

It’s no secret that dog owners are more likely to lower their risk for cardiovascular disease by walking their dogs. But what other benefits can your pup bring you?

About 44 percent of U.S. households own a dog and studies have found that people who have dogs tend to get sick less often than those who don’t.

That may be because dogs are covered in germs and researchers say when your body is exposed to a more diverse mix of germs, you tend to get sick less.

A recent Canadian study found that kids whose moms had dogs living in the house when they were pregnant were less likely to develop allergies and become overweight. Some other dog-owning health benefits: lower stress levels and lower likelihood of suffering from depression.

“Just probably the most holistic approach to treatment,” revealed Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, medical director of the Polytrauma Center.

Also, a University of Maryland study showed heart attack patients with dogs were eight times more likely to be alive a year later.

Dogs can even sniff out danger before you can.

Dr. Cindy Otto of Penn Vet Working Dog Center says, “These dogs are womens’ best friends because we think that they are going to give us the answers that will allow for early detection of ovarian cancer and save lives.”

Thirty-five percent of households do own a cat. So if you are just not a dog person at all and prefer cats, cats do have some benefits. A recent study from the University of Colorado found an interesting link. Apparently, if a person tested positive for a parasite found in cat feces, they were 1.8 times more likely to partake in risky behaviors like that of an entrepreneur than those who didn’t test positive.