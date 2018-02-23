Life Lessons

Life Lessons: Budgeting on a roller coaster income

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:47 AM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 07:47 AM EST

Life Lessons: Budgeting on a roller coaster income

A Federal Reserve report found that nearly one-third of Americans had irregular incomes last year and 40 percent of them struggled to pay bills as a result. If you’re self-employed, freelance, or in sales, your job might pay different amounts at different times.

So how can you plan a budget if your pay is unpredictable?

First, make sure you actually set a budget! A good rule of thumb is to base your income on your lowest paid month from the previous year. Be sure to include all of your monthly expenses.

Next, build an emergency fund. Most experts suggest putting away at least three to six months of expenses just in case you aren’t able to make ends meet. And if you make a little more than expected each month, add it to savings.

Apps can also help! The popular app Mint is good for tracking your spending. Earnin, rebranded from Activehours, provides small, no interest advances of up to $100 against direct-deposit paychecks. Dave offers no-interest advances until your next paycheck to avoid an overdraft. And even helps you set aside money from your paycheck if it’s higher than average. If you earn less, the app makes deposits to bring you up to average until you get paid again with no interest.

Most financial advisors caution against using cash advances too often. But if you can quickly get back to your monthly budget, these services can help you make it through a tough month.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Allentown, PA 18102

42°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 30%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Features
LIVE: Eagle Cam
swfleaglecam.com

LIVE: Eagle Cam

Weather
LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam
iStock

LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam

Sports
2018 Olympics: Medal Count
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

2018 Olympics: Medal Count

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners