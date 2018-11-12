Life Lessons: New trends in senior living

According to the Census Bureau, we are an aging nation. Numbers show right now about 20 percent of the population is over 60 years old, but that number is expected to rise in the next decade.

People are living longer and expecting more out of their later years. Research is saying healthy aging has a lot to do with healthy living.

The face of aging is starting to look very different as lots of older adults don't look at the later years of their lives as the end. Some of them look at these years as the beginning of new adventures.

At Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, residents cheer each other on during a friendly billiards game, but they also want to win. It's a healthy competition among friends. Kirkland is celebrating 25 years, and like most anniversaries,a lot here has changed.

Samantha Roos-Meiser is executive director of Kirkland Village and she says residents want interesting activities, high-end amenities, a strong exercise program and healthy foods, among other things.

"Our customer expectations have changed. They want to have more involvement. They want to live that active lifestyle," she said.

Kirkland has a philosophy called Masterpiece Living. The idea is to empower older adults to continue to grow and have a positive aging experience and to live life with purpose.

They call themselves an Independent Living Community and while they do offer different levels of care, the campus looks more like a high-end hotel and some of the apartments are more than 2,000 square feet.

Rita Reilly has been a Kirkland Village resident for five years.

"The people here, all the residents, are very positive. Everybody here thinks young. Age is not an issue here. It's your mindset," she said.

The research on aging shows how we age is mostly dependent on lifestyle and the belief that more is possible as we age. The's the backbone of what happens here.

"We just formed a French conversation group. I learned French many years ago and it's great to be able to use that again," says Willa Cragg who has been a Kirkland Village resident for 17 years.

"We create that vibrant lifestyle, that engaging lifestyle that people really want to be a part of. They're not necessarily wanting to be alone in their apartment. They want to be out and about. They want to join their friends. They have dinner together. It's all about creating that community together," says Samantha Roos- Meiser, MBA, NHA, Executive Director of Kirkland Village,

A community that's supportive. Aging obviously isn't just fun and games. For Willa, she's also caring for her husband now but being here makes that easier.

"So I wouldn't be able to go out on a Wednesday evening or 8 in the morning for exercise but here I know he's safe," she said.

And this final thought from Masterpiece Living is that we as a society unintentionally set limitations sometimes on what is possible with age. This approach is based on the idea that there is potential for anyone at any age.