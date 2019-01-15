Life Lessons: Parenting and emotion
From reading to complex math equations, children learn new things every day. Now researchers are examining how kids learn to express their emotions.
A parent’s example might be an important factor.
After a series of studies, they concluded that three main factors help determine how kids deal with emotions: the way parents express their own emotions, how moms and dads parent with their emotions, and the general emotional climate of the family.
In a nutshell, researchers found children have trouble regulating emotions when their parents are overly harsh, controlling, or permissive. When parents control their emotions, kids are better at regulating their emotions.
Coaching kids on how to deal with anger, such as labeling their emotions, can also help them cope more effectively. Also helping your kids communicate their feelings could lead to better social and emotional health down the road.
Setting clear rules and limits can also help kids express their emotions in a positive way.
For example, you can say “anger is ok, but hitting is not.” The study authors say a parent’s influence on emotion regulation starts in early childhood, possibly infancy, and continues through adulthood.
