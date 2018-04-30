Life Lessons: Safe pedicures

It's springtime and for many women, that means getting a pedicure. If you're thinking of getting one, doctors say there are a few things you should know so you don't end up with a fungal or viral infection.

Sandy Stola, owner of Nirvana Bleu on Main Street in Hellertown, is quite familiar with the research.

"You can get a really bad infection. Fungus for one or a bacterial infection," she said.

Nirvana Bleu is a beauty lounge offering reflexology, massage and reiki in addition to nail services. Stola said she is seriously focused on hygiene.

"I have to be on top of my game 110 percent," she says.

If you're heading out for a pedicure, here's what you should look out for.

1. Check that the salon and the technician are licensed by the state

"We have strict guidelines we are supposed to follow as professionals," Stola said.

2. Consider the soaking tub and ask how it's cleaned before and after each client

Stola uses hospital grade disinfectant. She said the water should also be treated to clean the skin.

"They fill the tub up but they should be using some kind of cleanser in the water that prevents bacteria. That's to wash the skin on the feet," she said.

3. Make sure the metal instruments are clean

Stola uses Barbicide.

"Barbicide is a hair and nail salon disinfectant. It's professional grade," she said.

And she said the disposable instruments should be thrown away in front of you.

4. Don't shave your legs the day of or day before a pedicure

Experts say you could cause microscopic cuts that could allow bacteria to get in to your body.

Once you've checked all that, relax and enjoy!