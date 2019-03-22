Sue and Stu both fight breast cancer

Nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. this year, and about 2,000 men who will hear the same diagnosis.

Here's the story of one husband and wife who battled breast cancer side-by-side, and won!

Sue and Stu Wein have shared 44 years of wedded bliss.

Stu found a lump in 2014. A biopsy revealed he had breast cancer. Then Sue was diagnosed with the same thing 3 years later.

“The ratio of female to male breast cancer is 100 to 1," said Thomas Samuel, MD, of Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Samuel says this is the first case of husband and wife he’s come across.

“I’ve never actually seen it, nor have I heard of it or read about it, it’s extraordinarily unusual,” stated Dr. Samuel.

He says 30 percent of male breast cancers have a genetic cause.

“We recommend that all male breast cancer patients undergo genetic counseling and likely genetic testing as well," Samuel said.

Stu had a mastectomy and went through chemo and radiation. Then his wife went through it.

“I think I was more cognizant of what she was going through,” Stu said.

Luckily, Sue’s cancer was caught early. She also had surgery and weeks of radiation. Now both are on hormone therapy and they never miss a checkup.

“He likes to see us separately when we go in, but no, we’re seen together," Sue said.

Both agree battling breast cancer is anything but easy.

“It’s not going to beat me, and it’s surely not going to beat him because I’m not going to let it beat him,” stated Sue.

Now they're enjoying every moment with their granddaughter.

Dr. Samuel says men need to know their risk factors and recommends they also do self breast exams. He says that’s why Stu’s breast cancer was caught early. Stu believes if he didn’t do his self-exams, he would not be here today.