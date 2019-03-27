Life Lessons

The afternoon wake-up call

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 07:29 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 07:29 AM EDT

The afternoon wake-up call

2:55 p.m. That is the time a poll of 400 workers found to be the least productive time of the workday. It’s a little after lunch, but not exactly quitting time yet.

There’s a lot of work to be done after lunch, but not enough energy to do it. So what can you do to get over that sluggish slump?

Try a little peppermint oil. A study in Ohio found that smelling peppermint oil enhanced alertness, focus and concentration.

Another thing that’s useful is a rosemary plant. An English study found that the smell of rosemary can boost memory and alertness.

If smells are not your thing. Try some mindless tasks, like cleaning out your desk drawers or email inbox. It will allow you to have more energy by making you feel like you accomplished something visible.

And food is always a good motivator for productivity, so chew some gum to combat daytime sleepiness.

Then there’s good old-fashioned water. A study from Tufts University found that even mild dehydration was associated with fatigue. So drink up to stay up.

In a poll of 2,000 full-time office workers, it was found that workers were only really productive about three hours of the workday. The top three things interfering with productivity are browsing the web, social media and office chitchat.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Allentown, PA 18102

24°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Berks
KISS superfan surprised by special gift

KISS superfan surprised by special gift

Freddy Awards
Freddy Awards: High School Performances

Freddy Awards: High School Performances

69News at Sunrise
Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Baseball is back at Coca-Cola Park

Lehigh Valley
Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
69 News

Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work