Out and About: Celebrate the armistice's 100th anniversary

Sunday will mark 100 years since the armistice was signed in France between the allies and Germany to mark the end of World War I. To celebrate this historic anniversary, there are events across the region.

Allentown Symphony Orchestra is recognizing the anniversary of Armistice Day with a tribute to veterans on Saturday and Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.

A new commissioned work based on the experiences of soldiers in the world wars will be debuted and photos and correspondence will be displayed during the concert.

Bethlehem native and actor Daniel Roebuck will read excerpts from the Gettysburg Address during the orchestra’s performance of Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” and Daniel Rodriguez, known as The Singing Policeman, will sing the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

Other highlights are Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” which was featured in the film “Saving Private Ryan” and Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 5,” which the composer wrote during World War II.

A performance of the Star Spangled Banner will feature guest conductor and state Senator Pat Browne.

On Friday, meet actor Roebuck and singer Rodriguez in a free meet-the-artist program at noon at Symphony Hall. Orchestra Music Director/Conductor Diane Wittry will lead the conversation. Feel free to bring a bagged lunch.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 to $72.

For more information, visit Miller Symphony Hall's website or call 610-432-6715.

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day in Reading will a full day of programs Saturday at Berks History Center.

Events include presentations by a World War I speaker, a ceremony for the opening of a 1918 time capsule and a Reading Choral Society concert. The event is part of the county-wide celebration of the anniversary of Armistice Day and marks the finale of the center’s year-long World War I and Berks commemoration project.

The program, “From the Frontlines: Diary of a WWI Soldier – Part I,” will be presented from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $8.

The second part of the program will be presented from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $8.

The time capsule opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

At 7:30 p.m., the Reading Choral Society will present a concert featuring music from the World War I era.

Tickets for the concert are $8. Veterans may attend events for a discounted rate of $5. Berks History Center is located at 940 Centre Ave. in Reading.

For more information, call 610-375-4375 or go online to Berks History's website.

Conrad Weiser Homstead also will celebrate Armistice Day on Sunday with a Remembrance Day program at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the program and sponsored by the Friends of the Conrad Weiser Homestead. There will be patriotic music, as well as speakers and World War I re-enactors who will participate in the program. All veterans are asked to wear their service caps or ball caps with various service branches on them to be recognized. A canopy will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

The Conrad Weiser Homestead interprets the life of Conrad Weiser, an 18th-century German immigrant who served as an Indian interpreter and who helped coordinate Pennsylvania's Indian policy. He played a major role in the history of colonial Pennsylvania.

Conrad Weiser Homestead is located at 28 Weiser Dr. in Heidelberg Township, near Womelsdorf.

For more information, call 610-589-2934 or go online to Conrad Weiser Homestead's website.

An update for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Lehigh University’s Department of Theatre begins its 2018-2019 season with Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Lehigh University Department of Theatre

Directed by Augustine Ripa and Matthew Schonberg, the play opens Friday in the Diamond Theater of Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.

Shakespeare’s comedy examines many themes related to love, said Ripa.

“How do these happen to us and why? Is there an answer? Or might Bottom, the weaver, be right when he tells Titania that ‘reason and love keep little company together nowadays,'” Rip said. “We explore one of the most joyfully comic plots on the foolish attempts to control and contort love.”

The performance is part of the Department of Theatre’s season theme of Illusion vs. Reality: What’s next.

“Mortals from all walks of life engage with the Fairy Kingdom in a hilarious confection of poetic beauty and comic twist,” Ripa said. “Oberon and Titania, the 'rude mechanicals,' the four young lovers, and Athenian royalty all struggle with this thing called love. To the great amusement of Puck, who famously declares, 'Lord, what fools these mortals be!'”

The cast features students Kayli Silimperi and Leidy Iglesias as Theseus and his lady Hippolyta. Sam Alper and Jada Jackman play Oberon and Titania, king and queen of the fairies. As the four young lovers, Shaun McNulty is Lysander; Marco Biaggio is Demetrius; Lizzie Ocker is Hermia and Ellen Schaaf is Helena. Michael Smallwood plays Hermia’s father Egeus.

Ryan Lewis is Puck and the other fairies are played by Jordan Hackman, Grace Black, Aimee Teplitskiy and Kate Benware.

Playing the “rude mechanicals” or craftsmen who perform the play within the plays are Peter Bialer as Quince; Allison Findley as Bottom; John Giarrusso as Flute; Molly Benning as Snout; Chris Brodbeck as Snug and Alyssa Jennewine as Starveling.

The design team also includes students Claire Ternes as scenic designer and Will Hassell as lighting designer.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 through Nov. 16, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11 in the Diamond Theater at Zoellner Arts Center on 420 East Packer Ave. in Bethlehem.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students. There is a special "pay what you wish" on Nov. 14.

For more information, call 610-758-2787 or visit Zoellner Arts Center's website.

Winter comes to Pines Dinner Theatre

The Pines Dinner Theatre celebrates the holidays in grand style with “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland,” a new, high-energy revue written by Pines founder Oliver Blatt that shows through Dec. 23.

The show has something for everyone with more than 30 Christmas songs, dancing, a live band, a Nativity and even Santa Claus.

Featuring holiday favorites like “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” “Christmas Daddy O” and many more, the cast of “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland” shares their Christmas memories with the audience in this festive revue.

The cast includes Stacey B. Yoder, Amber Blatt, Shakil Azizi and RJ Magee, accompanied by an onstage band. Music and orchestrations are by Blatt and Stacy Bechtel.

Dinner includes a choice of honey-glazed ham, roast turkey breast, or striped pangasius with vegetables and rosemary-roasted potato filling. Also available are vegetarian options of fettuccine alfredo with broccoli and butternut squash ravioli in brown butter sauce. Entrees include salad, pumpkin bread and apple crisp for dessert.

“Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland” features matinees with 12:30 p.m. dinners and 2 p.m. shows on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays in November and Wednesdays through Sundays in December. Evening shows will be held with 6:30 p.m. dinners followed by 8 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23.

Pines Dinner Theatre is located at 448 North 17th Street in Allentown. Tickets, which include dinner, are $50 for adults, $35 for students and $20 for children, ages 2 through 9.

For more information, call 610-433-2333 or visit Pines Dinner Theatre's website.

Chamber music in Berks County

There are two opportunities to see acclaimed chamber quartets in Berks County on Friday.

The Dalí Quartet returns to the WCR Center in Reading at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Dalí Quartet brings its signature mix of Latin American, Classical and Romantic repertoire with a program that includes “Quartet No. 3 in E-flat Major” by Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga from 1823; “Quartet No. 1, Op. 20” by Alberto Ginastera from 1948 and “Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80” by Mendelssohn.

The quartet is known for its passionate energy that has generated critical and audience acclaim for its classical roots and Latin soul. Its tours include appearances for distinguished chamber music and cultural center series in the United States, Canada and South America. The concert is presented by Friends of Chamber Music of Reading and is presented free of charge.

The WCR Center for the Arts is located at 140 North Fifth St. in Reading.

For more information, call 610-698-8465 or go to Friends of Chamber Music Reading's website.

As part of its Kutztown Presents Performing Artist Series, Kutztown University presents the New York Philharmonic String Quartet Friday in Schaeffer Auditorium.

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet includes concertmaster Frank Huang; associate concertmaster Sheryl Staples; violist Cynthia Phelps and cellist Carter Brey. The group was formed in January 2017 during the Philharmonic's 175th anniversary season.

All four members are multiple prize winners, have appeared as concerto soloists with the Philharmonic and orchestras around the world. This elite American ensemble will perform works from classical string quartet repertoire.

The performance is 7:30 p.m. Friday in Schaeffer Auditorium located at 15200 Kutztown Rd. in Kutztown.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $32 for seniors and students.

For more information, call 610-683-4092 or go to Kutztown University's website.

Touching the sun at Easton’s Science on a Sphere

The Parker Solar Probe, launched Aug. 12, will "touch" the sun and provide scientists with the closest-eye observations of a star. Learn about the probe's fly-bys of Venus and its first close encounter with the sun with Easton’s Science on a Sphere program, “Touching the Sun: Update on the Parker Solar Probe” at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The probe will travel through the sun’s brutal atmosphere, closer to the surface than ever before.

The center's six-foot, suspended, animated globe displays high-resolution video about the earth and planetary science that reveals how different things affect atmosphere, climate, weather and even the balance of life on earth.

The science education center opened in 2011 to examine the environmental reasons behind flooding after Easton suffered its third major flood in a 22-month period.

The centerpiece of Nurture Nature Center is the Science on a Sphere program, one of a hundred in the world. The center occupies the second and third floors in a building that was one of Easton's first movie theater located at 518 Northampton St. in Easton.

Every Saturday, the community can see a general sphere demonstration on the globe, described as a "reverse planetarium," which creates a 360-degree image of natural phenomena like the tsunami, earthquakes, solar flares and the path of the Gulf stream.

While there, you can check out the art on display in the galleries. Currently on display is the fifth anniversary of the Perspectives Project, which explores our relationship with the environment. The display opens this year with 20 partnering artists representing a wide variety of media.

Nurture Nature Center is open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. A $10 donation is suggested.

For information, visit Nurture Nature Center's website or call 610-253-4432.

“I Hate Hamlet” in Bucks County

Tony Award winner Elizabeth Ashley and Tony nominee Tom Hewitt will headline Paul Rudnick’s laugh-out-loud comedy, “I Hate Hamlet” at Bucks County Playhouse, which opens Saturday.

In “I Hate Hamlet,” Andrew Rally, the star of a recently canceled TV series, arrives in New York to play “Hamlet” in Central Park. While there, he is staying in the gothic Greenwich Village apartment once owned by John Barrymore.

The problem is Andrew hates “Hamlet” and is ready to flee to Los Angeles when the ghost of Barrymore unexpectedly appears. In hilarious fashion, Barrymore takes his would-be successor under his wing and tutors him in Shakespearean acting, life and love.

Ben Fankhauser, who recently starred in Broadway’s “Newsies,” plays Andrew Rally.

Ashley plays Andrew’s agent, Lillian Troy, who once had a romance with John Barrymore and leads a séance to conjure up his spirit.

Ashley, who has been nominated for three Tony Awards, winning once in 1962 for “Take Her, She's Mine,” last appeared on Broadway in the revival of “You Can’t Take It with You.” She returns to Bucks County Playhouse where she appeared in the world premiere of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” in 1963 opposite Robert Redford before transferring to Broadway.

Perhaps best known as one of the definitive interpreters of Tennessee Williams' work, Ashley has starred in many of his plays, including the 1973 landmark Broadway production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” for which she earned a Tony nomination.

Hewitt was one of the first actors to appear on the Playhouse stage after its reopening in 2013 in “The World Goes Round.” On Broadway, he appeared as Billy Flynn in “Chicago;” Komarovsky in “Doctor Zhivago;” Pontius Pilot in “Jesus Christ Superstar;” Dracula in “Dracula The Musical;” Frank N. Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show” and Scar in “The Lion King.”

The cast also features Janine LaManna of Broadway’s “Seussical” and “Sweet Charity,” Steve Sanpietro and Liz Holtan.

“I Hate Hamlet” is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays; 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays; and various 8 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays. The show runs Nov. 9 to Dec. 1.

Additional performances are 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Bucks County Playhouse is at 70 South Main St. in New Hope. Tickets start at $45.

For more information, go to Bucks County Playhouse's website or call 215-862-2121.