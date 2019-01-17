Out and About: Celebrate winter with Fire + Ice Fest

Now that we are finally getting our first real blast of winter, downtown Reading is embracing the season with its fifth annual Reading Fire + Ice Fest this weekend.

Produced and organized by the Reading Downtown Improvement District, the festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Penn Street.

The festival will feature a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities including a Snowfall Ball, professional ice-carving competitions, fire performances, a chili cook-off, live music, a food and beverage tent and food trucks.

The chili cook-off and Snowfall Ball will have nominal entry fees, but all outdoor activities will be free.

Admission for the chili cook-off is $5 and includes six tickets to vote for your favorite chili. The cookoff is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a judge's winner and a people's choice winner.

The Snowfall Ball is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and features the popular Uptown Band. The "casual dress" event is in the ballroom of DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on 701 Penn St. There will be food for sale and a cash bar.

The fire and ice entertainment is provided by Sculpted Ice Works, which is located near Scranton; Madeleine Belle, a professional fire performer and hoop dancer from Philadelphia; and Flame Nouveau, a fire dance cabaret from Allentown that incorporates belly dances.

Bands include Lovelace, The Reasons, Benjamin Vo Blues Band, Brutus Cody Tyler with Double Crossed and John Beacher & Matt Cullen.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for students and free for children under the age of five.

Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit Reading Fire + Ice Fest's website.

Murder Mystery at Pines Dinner Theatre

Help solve a murder when “Who Done It?” interactive murder mystery opens Friday at the Pines Dinner Theatre in Allentown.

The theater transforms into the estate of the Russian heiress Miss Ivanna Humpizschlang, who is hosting an exclusive charity ball. During the course of the evening, audience members will enjoy dinner at “the ball” as they meet some of her unsavory friends and enemies.

As the audience arrives, they will be greeted and assigned a character to play for the evening. The roles range from being the killer, to participating in a group activity during the performance. Throughout the course of the evening, the audience will collect clues and try to solve the crime and catch the killer.

Every guest in the audience gets to take part in the action.

“Who Done It?” was written by Pines Artistic Director Oliver Blatt with original music by Stacy Bechtel and lyrics by Blatt.

Cheryl Moritz stars as Ivanna Humpizschlang with Gene Connelly as Boris Dumbashidz and James Ofalt as Detective Dueseux. Some surprises are in store.

The show kicks off the Pines’ 2019 season and is is rated PG-13.

Dinner includes a choice of grilled chicken Caprese, pan seared breaded honey Dijon pork loin or striped pangasius with vegetables and rosemary roasted potatoes. Also available are vegetarian options of fettuccine alfredo with broccoli and butternut squash ravioli in brown butter sauce. Entrees include salad, fresh baked bread and family style apple crisp for dessert. Beverages and dessert upgrades are available for an additional charge.

Times are 6:30 p.m. for dinner, 8 p.m. for the show on Friday, Jan. 25, Saturday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 2. Pines Dinner Theatre is at 448 N. 17th St. in Allentown.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $35 for students and $20 for ages two to nine.

For more information, call 610-433-2333 or go to Pines Dinner Theatre's website.

A Tribute to Ella in Allentown

Three Broadway singers remember Ella Fitzgerald in a tribute to the Queen of Jazz at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.

“A Tribute to Ella” features Aisha De Haas, Capathia Jenkins and Nikki Renee Daniels, backed by the Allentown Symphony Orchestra in the concert that is part of the ASO’s Pops series. Ronald Demkee conducts the orchestra for the concert, which was created in 2017 for the 100th anniversary of Fitzgerald’s birth.

Fitzgerald first came to fame in 1938 with her rendition of the nursery rhyme "A-Tisket, A-Tasket" with the Chick Webb Orchestra. She took over the band when Webb died and then left for a successful solo career that included musical collaborations with Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and The Ink Spots.

In her nearly 60-year career, Fitzgerald won 14 Grammy awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

For the concert, De Haas, Jenkins and Daniels start out singing together and then take turns offering their own specific takes on music made popular by Fitzgerald.

Anyone familiar with the music from the Great American Songbook will recognize songs such as "A Foggy Day," "But Not for Me," "How High the Moon," "Mr. Paganini (You'll Have to Swing It)," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)," "Strike Up The Band" and "The Man I Love."

Tickets are $25 to $70.

For more information, call 610-432-6715 or go to Miller Symphony Hall's website.

Architecture in Motion in Easton

Seen by over 95 million people as one of the top 10 finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” the innovative dance troupe Diavolo shatters boundaries and soars beyond the grasps of gravity when it comes to Easton on Sunday.

A fusion of dance, acrobatics and gymnastics, Diavolo explores the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment with the inventive and ingenious artistic director Jacques Heim at the helm.

The program includes the troupe’s signature work “Trajectoire” and their latest work, “Voyage,” featuring meticulously designed architectural structures that have become Diavolo’s hallmark.

In “Trajectoire,” the performers interact with a large curved structure that Heim compares to an abstract part of a ship. The piece rocks back and forth and catapults dancers into the air. “Voyage” features huge wheel-like structures. The performances are done to the music of electronic artists Moby and The Crystal Method and modern American composer Nathan Wang.

“We are very much the NFL of dance,” said Heim. “We practice like football players. You have to be a part of a team because everybody works with one another.”

The troupe has toured throughout Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

The show time is at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $39, $49 and $55.

The State Theatre is located at 453 Northampton St. in Easton.

For more information, call 610-252-3132 or go to State Theatre's website.

Winter Sing for Martin Luther King Jr.

Reading Choral Society invites the community to join its members in a Winter Sing in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and directed by Dr. Anthony Leach, retired director of Penn State University Choir and founder of the choir Essence of Joy.

There is also a singing workshop that will focus on music of the Civil Rights Movement. The singing workshop is at Christ Episcopal Church at 435 Court St. in Reading. It is open to all ages.

At 2:30 p.m., there will be a free concert presented to the community at the church. The registration fee is $15 for adults and $5 for students. Registration includes lunch.

Advance registration is required.

For more information, call 610-898-1939 or go to Reading Choral Society's website.

Two exhibits open at Penn State Lehigh Valley

An exhibition on textile and fiber arts and another featuring the art of students open on Monday, March 24 at Penn State Lehigh Valley, located at 2809 Saucon Valley Rd. in Center Valley.

The college’s Ronald K. De Long Gallery is featuring three artists and their diverse approaches to textile and fiber arts. "Fiber Deconstructed” features the work of Alison Bessessdotter, Jill Odegaard and Barbara Schulman, who have a passion for tradition and experimentation as they analyze and explore the medium in its highest regard.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The school’s Community Gallery will feature “Beyond Batiks” with works by William Allen Arts Academy students. The Community Gallery is located on the third floor on the west wing of the building and is located adjacent to the Ronald K. De Long Gallery.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Both galleries will have artist receptions from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 23. The exhibit and reception are both free and open to the public.

For more information, call 610-285-5261 or go to Penn State Lehigh Valley's website.

'Farm to Table' exhibit in Boyertown

Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown opens “Farm to Table,” the studio’s 11th annual exhibit celebrating the area’s agricultural roots Friday through March 12.

A free opening reception is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the gallery at 39A East Philadelphia Ave.

The exhibit, known among the gallery’s artists and patrons as “The Farm,” is the studio’s most popular exhibit and takes a slightly different approach each year. This year, gallery director Susan Biebuyck added food art to the exhibit’s focus, highlighting her view that “in the end, it’s all about the food.”

Prizes will be awarded on Friday night, including “Best in Show,” which nets the winner a cash prize as well as a featured spot during the agriculturally/environmentally-themed exhibit in 2020.

Joanne Schlosser was awarded Best in Show in 2018 for her mixed media piece “No Chickens Allowed.” Schlosser is an adjunct faculty member at Reading Area Community College.

“With ‘No Chickens Allowed,’ I mock suburban regulations forbidding ownership of pet chickens by presenting a doorway with a wild bird seated on top eating seeds provided by residents," she said.

“We are always very excited to see what our artists bring to this show,” said Biebuyck. “They have wowed us with their innovation and fresh takes on the traditional subjects of agriculture and farming. And, as a ‘foodie’ myself, I’m eager to see our artists take on this year’s theme: 'Sacred Oak.'”

For more information, go to Studio B's website.

Four female artists at Baum

“Simply Still” brings together four local women in three mediums who explore the age-old genre of still life painting in an exhibit at Baum School of Art in Allentown through Feb. 7.

Oil painters Sandra Corpora and Lauren Kindle, pastel artist Jacqueline Meyerson and watercolor artist Elena Shackleton create studies of form, color, texture and composition using traditional subject matter such as flowers and fruit with commonplace objects including glass bottles and jars, fabric and even playing cards.

Contemporary and traditional styles merge in this exhibition in the David E. Rodale and Rodale Family Galleries.

Meet the women on Third Thursday on Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an artists’ reception. Enjoy wine, beverages and light fare. All exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, go to The Baum School of Art's website.

Astronaut at Reading Public Museum

An interactive and hands-on exhibition looking at the challenges facing astronauts opens Monday at Reading Public Museum.

“Astronaut: Your Journey Begins on Earth” allows families to report for space training with the exhibition that features a whole space lab full of science fun. The exhibition explores the physical and mental challenges involved in space exploration and gives visitors a taste of what life is like outside of Earth and its atmosphere.

The exhibition also focuses on team work to solve problems, accurately perform tasks and overcome challenges that an astronaut would face on a real mission to the stars.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reading Public Museum is at 500 Museum Rd. in Reading. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and children ages four and up.

For more information, call 610-371-5850 or go to Reading Public Museum's website.