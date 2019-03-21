Out and About: Original films on tap in 2 film festivals

For those who enjoy interesting and original films, two events in the Lehigh Valley this weekend highlight the creative energies of local filmmakers and give fans of film a variety of visions to view.

Student filmmakers present "Colorful Characters and Wondrous Worlds" at DeSales University's 19th annual film festival at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the Center Valley campus.

The event features world premieres of intelligent and entertaining student films written, directed, and produced by TV/film majors ranging from narrative film to music videos and everything in between. The festival showcases why the DeSales TV/film program is considered the leading film school in the Lehigh Valley.

In a department that boasts 17 Emmy Award winners from among its students or alumni, the DeSales University Film Festival is an annual launching pad for student filmmakers as they begin their careers in the film, television, and entertainment industry. Festival audience can expect to see "first films" of future award winners

"As filmmakers, we hope to inspire the community into making a world that reflects what we imagine it could be" said Maggie Durkin, the festival's head producer.

The school brings in professional adjudicators to judge the festival.

This year's festival celebrates the students' yearlong labor as screenwriters, directors, actors, cinematographers, editors, dancers, and musicians and their slate of witty, compelling, and powerful films are competing for best in show, honorable mention, and audience choice awards.

The filmmakers represented in this year's festival include Adam Barbato, Carmine Cicalese, Alex Deola, Maggie Durkin, Sophie Goad, Mike Healy, Vernard James, Elizabeth Junkin, Alexander Lingle, Jacob Metzger, and Evan Werner.

Films includes Werner's "After the Quiet," about a man coping with disability; "His Complicated," about a girl struggling to express her true self; Barbato's "Girls on the Run," which explores female runners through coverage of the 2018 Girls on the Run 5K and a collaboration "Black Box" about two foes fighting for possession of a mysterious black box.

Other films deal with a couple struggling with the death of a child, an ex-couple struggling to move on from their volatile relationship and a depressed, bullied college student seeking comfort by playing chess against himself.

Guests are warned some of the films contain potentially objectionable content.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

For information, call 610-282-3192 or go to desales.edu/act1.

See the films created by local and regional filmmakers inspired by the original music of composer Zhou Tian at the Allentown Symphony Orchestra Short Film Festival presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday at Miller Symphony Hall. The event is part of Third Thursday in downtown Allentown.

Filmmakers were invited to make original short films based on or inspired by pre-selected 3 to 6 minutes pieces of Tian's music that ranged from "epic" to "intimate." See what the filmmakers came up with at this free screening.

The Allentown Art Museum will screen the documentary film "Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision" at 6 p.m. as part of Third Thursday in honor of March being Women's History Month. This feature film looks at the life of one of the most accomplished architects in America, who had her design chosen for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., when she was a twenty-year-old undergraduate at Yale University. The film also will be screened at 1 p.m. Sunday. Both screenings are free.

The museum also will present a free wine tasting, art workshop, trivia contest, gallery tour, and "Poetry Slam!" performance by Yolanda Wisher, Ashley Davis, and Raena Shirali.

For information go to www.millersymphonyhall.org or www.allentownartmuseum.org.

The Latin Riverdance at Kutztown

Kutztown Presents is bringing "Benise: Fuego! The Latin Riverdance" to the Berks County university Thursday as part of its performing arts series.

The 7:30 p.m. performance features the passion and grace of Flamenco dancing combined with fiery Spanish guitar in a production that captures world music in an exciting and spectacular way.

Known for his Emmy Award-winning PBS special "Nights of Fire!" guitar virtuoso Benise premiered "Fuego!" on PBS in June 2018. He has performed on "Dancing With The Stars" and toured across the U.S. and internationally multiple times. A charming and romantic Spanish village is the backdrop for Benise and his stage full of musicians and dancers. The elaborate choreography is by director and choreographer Alex Magno, who has been acclaimed for his work with Madonna, "The Academy Awards," Yanni, and Jennifer Lopez.

The performance is at Schaeffer Auditorium, Kutztown Univeristy, 15200 Kutztown Road, Kutztown.

Tickets are $40 for adults, and $36 for seniors and students.

For information, call 610-683-4092 or go to www.kutztown.edu.

'One singular sensation' at Munopco

In a change of pace, Munopco Theatre Company is presenting the concept musical "A Chorus Line" this weekend at Scottish Rite Cathedral in Allentown.

Although better known for big, lavish productions of classic musicals, Allentown's oldest community theater gathered a young cast, ages 17-34, for the production of the musical that is a love letter to the "gypsies" or dancers who traipse from audition to audition for the chance to dance in the ensemble on Broadway."

"A Chorus Line takes place on the bare stage of a Broadway theater as 17 Broadway dancers audition for spots on a chorus line. The dancers' stories are drawn from real Broadway dancers' stories, as told to fellow dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett.

Ali Santos, who plays Latina dancer Diana Morales, also is choreographer. Chris Hamm is music director. Daniel Petrovich directs.

Munopco veteran Seth Rohrbach plays formidable director Zach, who puts the dancers through their paces. Zach's assistant has been changed to a woman – Laurie – played by Jennifer Dorn.

"A Chorus Line," which features music by Marvin Hamlisch, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1976, as well as nine Tony Awards, including best musical, best book and best score.

The cast also features Andrew Stewart as Richie Clive Martin as Mike, Jordan Fidalgo as Sheila, Melissa Dorflinger as Val, Brian Houp as Don, Marissa Dibilio as Judy, Edwin Lopez as Mark, Shannon Cornish as Kristine, Ricardo Negron as Greg, Mariah Nagle as Maggie, Jaedon Muhl as Bobby, Mary Eitzenberger as Bebe, Abigail Simon as Connie, Isaiah Headrington as Paul, Gabriel Craig as Al, and Grace Lingenfelter as Cassie.

Performances are 8 p.m. March 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 24 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1533 Hamilton Street, Allentown.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students.

For information go to www.munopco.org/tickets or call 610-437-2441.

'Unspeakable' at Bethlehem's Ice House

A new original play deals with the difficult topic of child sexual abuse and is being premiered by Crowded Kitchen Players March 22 to 30 at Bethlehem's Ice House.

"Unspeakable," written by Crowded Kitchen's Ara Barlieb, tells the story of Adam Shane, a young boy who is being cared for by his Uncle Henry while his mother works. Concerns arise when the boys stops talking to anyone at the same time a strange man starts following him and tries to get Adam to walk away with him.

Because of the subject matter, Adam is played by a puppet created by Doug Roysdon of Mock Turtle Marionettes.

Barlieb, who has a long history of advocacy for children, said he wanted to write a play that exposed myths and misconceptions about child sexual abuse.

The puppet of Adam, which is manipulated by Pam Wallace, who is co-producer of the show, never speaks, representing how victims are often not listened to.

Barlieb said the play draws from more than 100 interviews with sex abusers he and Wallace have done for ongoing documentaries on the subject through Barlieb Wallace Productions, their film/video production company.

The cast features David 'Oz' Oswald as Uncle Henry; Florence Taylor as Adam's single mother Naomi and Brian Wendt as Jerry, the stranger whose therapy sessions also are incorporated into the story.

The rest of the cast includes Trish Cippoletti, Julisa Trinidad, Paula Klein, Felecia White, Carla Hadley, Bruce Brown, Susan Burnette, Judy Evans, Tom Harrison, Nancy Walsh and Alexandra Racines.

All proceeds from the play go to Project Child, which provides parenting support and information about child abuse prevention and of which Wallace is coordinator. Wallace also serves on the advisory board of Lehigh County Office of Children and Youth Services.

Barlieb and Wallace also have published "Is Child Sexual Abuse Waiting in the Wings at Your Theatre?" by Kathy McAuley, a series about preventing child sexual abuse in community theater, on their website at www.lvstage.org.

Performances are at 8 p.m. March 22-23, 29-30 and 2 p.m. March 24 at the Ice House, 56 River Street, Bethlehem. Tickets are $18 for adults; $14 for seniors and $10 for students.

For nformation go to www.ckplayers.com, or call 610-395-7176.

All-female play at Cedar Crest

A play about women searching for answers is up next March 21 to 23 at Cedar Crest College in Allentown.

JoAnn Basist, a Cedar Crest College alumni and faculty member, directs "Why We Have a Body," a comedy written by Claire Chafee, in the college's Samuels Theatre.

The play is four complex women searching for who they are and trying to find their identity.

The cast includes Emma Gerstein, Rebecca Dolan, Alicen Conteh and Brianna Marrero, all Cedar Crest students.

Gerstein and Dolan play sisters Lili and Mary, one of whom is successful and one who is dysfunctional.

Lili is a private detective who investigates cheating husbands. Mary has schizophrenia and channels Joan of Arc and her quest. She also has a criminal element and holds up 7-Eleven stores.

Conteh plays Renee a paleontologist headed for divorce, who becomes attracted to Lili.

The fourth character is the sister's mother Eleanor played by Marrero, a freshman making her stage debut.

Eleanor is an archaeologist who basically abandons her daughters for her job as she constantly travels to archaeology sites in Central America.

In an unusual twists, the audience is seated right on the stage of Samuels Theatre, within feet of the performers.

There are only 48 seats for each performance and the result is very intimate and immersive, Basist said.

There will be a talk-back with Basist and the cast after the March 24 performance.

The production is recommended for mature audiences.

Performances are 7 p.m. March 21-23 and 2 p.m. March 24 in Samuels Theatre, Tompkins Center, Cedar Crest College, 100 College Drive, Allentown.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children.

For information, call 610-606-4608, or go to www.cedarcrest.edu/stage.

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus in Reading

For something completely different, check out the "Cardboard & Duct Tape Spectacular," presented by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Sunday at Miller Center for the Arts in Reading.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus continues to reimagine classic American circus tradition with a unique contemporary twist in its latest show "Cardboard & Duct Tape Spectacular." Bindlestiff features a cast of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, sideshow marvels, and vaudevillians as they pare the Cirkus down to its most basic elements: discovery, risk, and joy.

The Bindlestiffs discover that some cardboard, duct tape, and creativity is all that's needed to find delight as they turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, and bring the audience back to their own childhood experiences of fun.

The performance is at 4 p.m. at Miller Center for the Arts, 4 North Second Street, Reading.

The show is followed by an optional workshop with the cast.

In "Bindlestiff Workshop: Fun With Everyday Objects," learn to balance, juggle, twirl, and spin common objects including newspapers, toothbrushes, toilet paper, roses, plates and spoons.

Admission to the workshop is $5.

Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $15 for students.

For information, call 610-607-6270 or go to millercenter.racc.edu/.

Bach Marathon at Arts at St. John

Enjoy several hours of Baroque music on one of the Lehigh Valley's most magnificent organs when the Lehigh Valley chapter of the American Guild of Organists holds its annual Bach Marathon from 3 to 7 p.m. March 24 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown.

Members and friends of the guild will perform music by Bach as well as composer who influenced Bach and were influenced by him for half-hour time slots during the annual event.

The church recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the renovation of the Skinner organ which has four manuals and 87 ranks.

The organ was built by Ernest M. Skinner and Son of Massachusetts in 1938 and had 52 ranks (3,359 pipes) that featured orchestral and color reeds stops, large scaled diapasons, strings, two Vox Humanas, and large flutes.

In 1969, Lehigh Organ Company of Macungie, Lehigh County, renovated and expanded the instrument, adding a festival trumpet to the ceiling of the nave.

In 1992, the Reuter Pipe Organ Company was hired to rebuild, redesign, and refurbish the organ, using many of the old ranks of pipes. The company also built new ranks and added a new four-manual console containing solid-state switching and memory capabilities. In 1998, five digital stops were added by the Walker Technical Company of Zionsville, Lehigh County, bringing the number of ranks to 87.

There is no admission but free will donations are accepted.

St. John's Lutheran Church is at 37 South Fifth Street, Allentown. There is free parking at the Fifth and Walnut streets parking lot.

For information go to www.stjohnsallentown.org/arts.html