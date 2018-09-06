Out and About: September heating up with Bowers' chile festival

The Chile Pepper Food Festival takes place Friday and Saturday in Maxatawny Township.

Do you like it hot? Sample every kind of hot pepper you can imagine, from jalapeno to the legendary ghost pepper, at the 23rd annual Chile Pepper Food Festival in Bowers on Friday and Saturday.

The event in Maxatawny Township, Berks County, is the largest chile pepper festival of its kind anywhere.

Dare to enter the jalapeño pepper eating contest at 4 p.m. Saturday, or sample entries in the salsa contest.

Vendors will have a wide assortment of hot sauces, spicy barbecue sauces, hot pickles, salsas, fresh and dried hot peppers and pepper plants.

Enjoy hot chili, spicy seafood and more, or cool off your palate with chuck wagon old-fashioned sodas. Sample jalapeño wine or one of their many sweeter fruit wines at Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery.

Music acts will be provided by the Acoustic Roadshow, which showcases local musicians on its show on BCTV the first Monday of every month.

Admission is by donation, and parking is free.

The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, rain or shine, at William Delong Park, 233 Bowers Road.

For information, go to pepperfestival.com.

95th Bach at Noon

The Bach Choir celebrates an important milestone Tuesday, September 11, when it presents its 95th Bach at Noon concert in Bethlehem.

The event kicks off the popular free classical concerts by members of The Bach Choir and Bach Festival Orchestra, held on the second Tuesday of the month September through November, and January through April, at Central Moravian Church.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and concerts begin at 12:10 p.m. Each performance will feature soloists, the choir and orchestra as well as an informative introduction to each piece from conductor and artistic director, Greg Funfgeld.

Tuesday's program will include Bach's "Second Suite for Orchestra in B Minor, BWV 1067," featuring Robin Kani on flute; and Cantata 29 "Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir."

Radio station WWFM will broadcast the performance live.

A free will offering will be taken.

Bach at Noon is at Central Moravian Church, 73 West Church Street, Bethlehem.

For information go to bach.org/season, or call 610-866-5661.

Apple Days at historic Bethlehem

All things apple are celebrated at this two-day family festival at Burnside Plantation in Bethlehem. From apple pie to hard ciders, there are apples in every conceivable form at the Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites' annual Apple Days on Saturday and Sunday.

Apple desserts available for sale include doughnuts, coffee cakes, pies, dumplings, fritters, strudel, pierogies, ice cream and more.

Test your eating skills with a doughnut eating contest at noon both days or your cooking skills at a culinary contest for adults Saturday and kids age 15 and under Sunday.

Live entertainment is presented both days by musical groups, including Hometown Fiddlers, Swing Time Dolls, Tap Ties and Billy Bauer.

Colonial demonstrations include chainsaw carving by Todd Gladfelter, live animal presentations by Wildlands Conservancy; colonial cooking in the summer kitchen, cider press and chair caning.

The kids can pet an alpaca from Kraussdale Farms Alpacas, make a mosaic with artist Kim Hogan from the Banana Factory or see one of the only remaining working high horsepower wheels in the country.

Adults can try different flavors of Hardball Cider as well as apple and other fruit wine from Sleepy Cat Winery in the hard cider tent.

Admission is $5 for adults 18 and up.

Apple Days is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Burnside Plantation, 1499 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem.

For information go to historicbethlehem.org/events/apple-days.

Impressionists in Reading

More than 65 paintings, including those by master Impressionists Claude Monet and Edgar Degas, tell the story of Impressionism - the 19th century's "new style" of painting - in "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," opening Saturday at the Reading Public Museum.

The exhibition, running through January 20, explores the path to Impressionism in France and examines the sometimes complex relationship between French Impressionism of the 1870s and 80s and the American interpretation of the style in the decades that followed.

"Across the Atlantic" will feature works by Monet, Degas, Mary Cassatt, and Victor Vignon, who exhibited in the official Impressionist exhibitions in Paris in the 1870s and 80s. It will also include members of the Barbizon School, such as Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot and Narcisse Diaz de la Peña. Other French painters whose techniques and subjects paralleled those of the Impressionists like Charles-François Daubigny, Leon-Augustin Lhermitte, and Jean-Charles Cazin also are displayed.

Impressionism emphasizes light and atmospheric conditions, rapid or loose brushstrokes, and a focus on brightly colored scenes from everyday life, including both urban and rural settings.

Many of these artists started painting outdoors, en plein air, a new freedom that the commercial availability of tubed paint and portable easels allowed them to capture the different effects of light during different times of day and seasons of the year.

Impressionists were thought of as a rather radical alternative to the traditions of academic painting. The progressive group of artists didn't want to exhibit in the official, state-funded Salon in Paris and instead exhibited their works in unconventional displays.

Reading Public Museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for children age 4 to 17, seniors and college students.

For information, go to www.readingpublicmuseum.org.

Comedian Steven Wright at State Theatre

The Academy Award-winning comedian with the distinctly lethargic voice and deadpan delivery will kick off the 2018-2019 season at the State Theatre in on Friday.

Steven Wright will bring his hilarious off-beat show to the Easton venue at 8 p.m.

Wright got his big break when he booked his first "Tonight Show" in 1982. He was invited to come back on the show the following week, a rarity on "The Tonight Show." His back-to-back appearances helped put his career into high gear, and he soon was performing on "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night with David Letterman," and numerous trips back to "The Tonight Show."

Wright expanded his comedy career to include comedy albums, film and television appearances. In 1985, his debut album, "I Have A Pony," earned him a Grammy Award nomination and he starred in his first HBO special "A Steven Wright Special." In 1989, Wright won an Academy Award for best short film for his film "The Appointments of Dennis Jennings" in which he starred and co-wrote. His second stand-up special for HBO "Wicker Chairs and Gravity" aired the following year.

In 2013, Wright received The Johnny Carson Comedy Legend Award, given to comedian who has been influenced by Carson and has left his mark on the comedy world. Tickets are $29

State Theatre, is at 453 Northampton Street, Easton.

For information go to www.statetheatre.org, or call 610-252-3132.

Wall Drawing to kick of fall exhibits at Allentown Art Museum

Watch four artists working live today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as they finish painting Sol LeWitt's Wall Drawing #793A in Trexler Hall at Allentown Art Museum . The artists are transforming the space with wavy bands of vibrant color ink washes in gray, red, yellow, and blue.

LeWitt believed that the idea behind a work of art is more important than the physical artwork itself. For the last 40 years of his career, he explored this concept through abstract wall drawings adapted to a variety of architectural spaces and that are intended to be temporary.

Each wall drawing is based on a set of written instructions by LeWitt, which are executed by a team of draftsmen. It will remain on display through spring 2020.

The drawing helps kick off two fall exhibits at the museum that open Sunday.

"The Soviet Lens: Photography by Dmitri Baltermants and Mark Markov-Grinberg" examines the role of truth and censorship in the work of two important Soviet photojournalists.

Baltermants spent 45 years on the staff of Ogonyok, a popular magazine similar to Life. Promoted to editor of photography in 1965, he held major influence over how Soviet citizens understood themselves and their place in the world.

Markov-Grinberg was among the hugely successful photojournalists of the 1930s, known for his heroic images of laborers.

Together their careers spanned varying political climates, from the repressive Stalin years to the relative openness of the 1960s.

The exhibit in the Fuller Gallery runs through January. 6.

Puerto Rican-born, Easton-based artist Angel Suarez-Rosado will create a site-specific installation in the Rodale Gallery that will be on display through December 16.

For "Talisman," Suarez-Rosado transforms ordinary objects, in a practice related to Espiritismo (Spiritism) and Santería, which combine elements of Yoruba religion with Catholicism. Intended as an offering to the community and comprised of paintings, sculptures, found and natural objects, "Talisman" mixes ritual and artistic traditions.

The museum at 31 North Fifth Street, Allentown is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $10, for seniors, students and children age 6 and older.

For information, go to AllentownArtMuseum.org or call 610-432-4333

Allentown Dinner Theater revue opens

An off-Broadway musical comedy featuring more than 30 classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s will kick off the season at Pines Dinner Theatre in Alllentown.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" opens Friday and will fill the stage with beloved songs like "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," "Lipstick on your Collar." "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," "It's My Party," and "It's In His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song)." It continues through October 21.

The story follows four high school seniors – Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy – who are singing four part harmonies at the 1958 Springfield High School prom as they deal with the trials and tribulations of being a teenager in the 1950s. In the second act, the girls reunite ten years later to take the stage and perform at their high school reunion.

The musical comedy with a book by Roger Bean and orchestrations by Michael Borth, pays homage to the high school songleader squads of the 50s.

The show stars Amber Blatt as Cindy Lou, Hannah Michael as Missy, Katelyn Lauria as Suzy, and Emily Brennan as Betty Jean.

Dinner includes a choice of pulled pork barbecue, balsamic glazed grilled chicken breast or striped pangasius, with vegetables and rosemary roasted potatoes. Also available are vegetarian options of fettuccine Alfredo with broccoli and butternut squash ravioli in brown butter sauce. Entrees include salad, bread and apple crisp for dessert.

Shows are Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday with a meal at 12:30 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m. show; and Friday and Saturday with the meal at 6:30 p.m. the show at 8 p.m.

Pines Dinner Theatre is at 448 North 17th Street, Allentown. Tickets are $50 for adults; $35 for students and $20 for ages 2-9.

For information go to pinesdinnertheatre.com or call 610-433-2333.

New theater group to present Neil Simon comedy

Between the Lines Studio Theatre, a new Lehigh Valley theater group will remember the late Neil Simon, who died at age 91 on August 26, when it presents his comedy, "Lost in Yonkers," opening Friday at Macungie Institute.

Director Eric Hersh said the theater company plans to have a slideshow tribute to Simon in the lobby before and after the show.

"Lost in Yonkers" takes place in 1942 and follows two young brothers who are dropped off by their ne'er-do-well father at the home of their stern grandmother who lives in Yonkers with her mentally challenged daughter.

Th cast stars Gabe Gonzalez as older brother Jay; Tommy Potts as younger brother Arty;

Kathy Patterson as stern Grandma Kurnitz; Rachel Williams as the mentally-challenged Bella; Brian Wendt as the boys' father Eddie; Rachel Van Dyke as sweet Aunt Gert and Ryan MacNamera as Louie, a small-time hoodlum.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. The theater company is offering $5 rush tickets a half hour before the show starts.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. September 7,8,14 and 15; 3 p.m. September 9 and 16. Macungie Institute is at 510 E Main Street, Macungie, Lehigh County.

For information go to www.facebook.com/pg/BTLStudioTheatre/events.

