Positive Parenting: Dad matters

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 08:05 PM EDT

One out of every three kids in America grows up in a home without their father.

Plenty of studies have been done on how a mom's involvement affects their kid's development, but what about dad?

The science is in and it shows fathers may be just as essential to a child's development as mothers.

Researchers out of Australia observed more than 3,200 kids and their fathers as they interacted. Then the kids were given a vocabulary test. Researchers found that kids whose fathers spent more time with them had greater gains in cognitive development.

The study also suggests the type of activities fathers use to engage with their children matter.

So fathers, try reading, playing games or doing homework with your child. These activities allow kids to exercise their thinking and language skills, which can provide a foundation for future academic success.

