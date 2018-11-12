Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 06:10 PM EST

Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences

American women have been gaining ground in the science fields since the 1960s and new research shows stereotypes surrounding scientists are changing.

From women inventors in Marvel's Black Panther to female scientists in kids' magazines, the way media portrays scientists has been steadily changing. The change is a good thing says psychologist David Miller, with American Institutes for Research.

Miller wanted to know if gender stereotypes about scientists had changed over the past five decades. Miller and his colleagues looked at 78 studies that asked American kids in kindergarten through high school to "draw a scientist."

In the original study from the Sixties and Seventies, less than one percent of the children drew women. By 2016, that percentage averaged 34 percent. Researchers also wanted to know at what age the kids developed stereotypes. They found kindergarteners were just as likely to draw women as men.

“During those ages from five to 10 that’s really when they start to develop those associations,” said  Miller.

But by the time students were in high school, roughly 75 percent of the drawings were of men. Miller says the research suggests parents and educators should be aware that science stereotypes start to develop in elementary school.

Parents can point out real women in the sciences and females portrayed as scientists in books and media, encouraging girls to draw on their interest in science.

Miller says earlier research suggests that kids might limit their career choices based on societal views and so it's important to present children with diverse examples of scientists.

