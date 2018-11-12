Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences
American women have been gaining ground in the science fields since the 1960s and new research shows stereotypes surrounding scientists are changing.
From women inventors in Marvel's Black Panther to female scientists in kids' magazines, the way media portrays scientists has been steadily changing. The change is a good thing says psychologist David Miller, with American Institutes for Research.
Miller wanted to know if gender stereotypes about scientists had changed over the past five decades. Miller and his colleagues looked at 78 studies that asked American kids in kindergarten through high school to "draw a scientist."
In the original study from the Sixties and Seventies, less than one percent of the children drew women. By 2016, that percentage averaged 34 percent. Researchers also wanted to know at what age the kids developed stereotypes. They found kindergarteners were just as likely to draw women as men.
“During those ages from five to 10 that’s really when they start to develop those associations,” said Miller.
But by the time students were in high school, roughly 75 percent of the drawings were of men. Miller says the research suggests parents and educators should be aware that science stereotypes start to develop in elementary school.
Parents can point out real women in the sciences and females portrayed as scientists in books and media, encouraging girls to draw on their interest in science.
Miller says earlier research suggests that kids might limit their career choices based on societal views and so it's important to present children with diverse examples of scientists.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Positive Parenting
-
Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences
American women have been gaining ground in the science fields since the...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Advantages of Multilingual Kids
Kids who hear more than one language spoken at home may become better...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Food choices by pregnant mom predict babies preference later?
Could what a woman eats during pregnancy affect her baby's choices later...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Girl vs. Boy Friendships
For years, scientists have thought girls build stronger friendships than...Read More »
Feature Belt
LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM
- Lehigh Valley Lawsuit alleges Diocese returned pedophile Carbon County priest to service
- New Lehigh Valley 2nd lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Allentown
- Updated Berks Reading man lives a life of rhythm
- Updated Berks Fire ripped through row home, couple escape through window
- Updated Berks Company sells land to be developed as shopping center
- New Positive Parenting Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences
- Updated Business Popular restaurant finds 2nd home in Allentown
- Health Beat Health Beat: Molly's battle with Crohn's, the silent disease
Life Lessons
Health News
-
- Health Beat: Molly's battle with Crohn's, the silent disease
- US has highest rate of drug overdoses, study says
- Coronary calcium screening better predicts heart disease risk, research finds
- Blood pressure drug recall expands again
- 'Move more, sit less,' government says in new exercise guidelines
- Health Minute: New cholesterol guidelines
- Defeated GOP congressman blames McCain for House flipping
- 'Bleeding' plant-based burger hits growing UK vegan market
- Briton dies of rabies after cat bite in Morocco