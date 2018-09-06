Positive Parenting: First-time parenting knowledge

Don't you wish your babies came with instructions? New parents have tons of questions about their little ones from feeding to bathing and sleeping and all those little noises they make. The questions don't end as babies enter the toddler years.

With three kids under three, the Southalls are in constant motion. Twins Everly and Hunter are two and a half. Little Phoenix just turned one. Mom, Micah, was overjoyed and slightly overwhelmed at first at the idea of two at once as a first-time mom.

“I looked up twin moms, twin parents, mom of multiples. Every type of blog I could find,” Micah said.

Maria Ramos-Olazagasti is a senior research scientist at child trends. Maria and her colleagues reviewed 260 reports and conducted focus groups with 90 parents to learn more about what first-time parents want to know. The researchers found parents had the most questions about social and emotional development.

“How much crying is normal? How much whining is normal? That is an area, where most parents needed more information about,” Ramos-Olazagasti said.

Research shows having more information about child development is linked to better parenting practice and child well being. Ramos-Olazagasti says parents who are armed with information may better understand the reasons behind a child's behavior and are more likely to respond calmly.

The scientists say parents went to the Internet for information and support from online groups as well as family members and their pediatricians. Despite the time constraint of a visit to a pediatrician, researchers say doctors can suggest other sources of information for parents with kids under three.

“It’s a prime time to really try to support children’s development and parents’ knowledge about children’s development," said Ramos-Olazagasti.