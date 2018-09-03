Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'
It's one of those subjects that some parents may find super awkward to discuss with their kids, but experts say healthy attitudes toward romantic relationships and sex are fostered early on.
A new study by the Harvard University project Making Caring Common found "the talk" about sex and respect often doesn't happen.
Almost every week there's a new report of a high-profile person accused of sexual harassment.
Harvard child psychologist Rick Weissbourd studies attitudes toward sex and sexual harassment. His team surveyed 3,000 students age 18 to 25 from diverse backgrounds. Researchers found 87 percent had experienced cat calls, unwanted advanced or name-calling and when it comes to sexual harassment, there's a disconnect.
“In our research, a lot of boys think cat calling is flattering to girls. A lot of girls say it’s offensive to them, and frightening to them,” said Weissbourd.
The researchers also found 75 percent of the young women they surveyed did not discuss sexual harassment with parents or teachers.
“This is something that is pervasive, more pervasive than bullying and we’re not talking about it,” said Weissbourd.
Weissbourd says parents need to define sexual harassment for their kids. Use popular media to start the talk. If a song comes on the radio with degrading lyrics, talk about the negative impacts of those terms. If there's a misogynistic scenario played out on TV, call attention to it. Explain it's not something to joke about with peers.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Positive Parenting
-
Positive Parenting: Having 'The Talk'
It's one of those subjects that some parents may find super awkward to...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Late night phone use means more sleepy teens
According to Pew Research Center, 95 percent of teens own or have access...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Raising helpful kids
How do you get your kids to be more helpful? Is it by rewarding them?...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: The pen is mightier than the keyboard
According to new research, an old-school tool has some advantages when...Read More »
LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM
- Updated Lehigh Valley Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound lane closed
- Lehigh Valley Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley
- Updated Historys Headlines History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928
- Updated Lehigh Valley Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'
- Updated Lehigh Valley Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade
- Updated Berks Day at beach, dip in pool part of Labor Day fun in Berks
- Updated Berks Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks
- Lehigh Valley Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day
Life Lessons
Health News
-
- Health Beat: Diabetic pump for kids
- Skin whiteners still in demand, despite health concerns
- Microwaves suspected in 'sonic attacks' on US diplomats
- Bobi Wine arrives in the US
- Man uses Times Square billboard to find kidney donor
- Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant speaks on inmate deaths
- Snack hacks: Keep it healthy
- Study: Air pollution impacts intelligence
- Nearly 3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria