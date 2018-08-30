Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Late night phone use means more sleepy teens

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 05:03 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 05:03 PM EDT

Positive Parenting: Late night phone use means more sleepy teens

According to Pew Research Center, 95 percent of teens own or have access to a smartphone in 2018. A 22 percentage point increase from the 73 percent of teens who had access in 2015. As this phone use increases, some dangerous effects may increase as well. 

The average teen is most likely scrolling, swiping and snapping most hours of the day and while cell phones are a great way to stay connected with friends, a study by Murdoch University in Australia found that late-night phone use is not harmless. 

When over 1,000 teens ages 13 to 16 were examined, researchers found that as phone use increased, worse sleep increased, too.

This sleep loss led to depressed mood, poorer self esteem, behavior problems like acting out and difficulty coping with life. 

So what can parents do?

The study authors recommend setting a curfew for phone use and monitoring daytime phone use as well. Have a conversation to make sure your teen understands the effects of losing sleep and teach them skills that they can use later in life, such as using sleep tracking apps to monitor their sleep.  

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Positive Parenting

Feature Belt

69News at Sunrise
Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Health
Try these healthy snack hacks
CNN

Try these healthy snack hacks

CNN National
John McCain through the years
National Archives

John McCain through the years

69News at Sunrise
Chef prepares back-to-school meals at 69 News

Chef prepares back-to-school meals at 69 News

LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM

Life Lessons

Health News

In case you missed it...

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote

Council reactions to Vaughn Spencer verdict

Council reactions to Vaughn Spencer verdict

LVPC discusses state solar plan

LVPC discusses state solar plan

Easton student athletes read to elementary kids

Easton student athletes read to elementary kids

Hundreds of immigrant kids remain separated from parents
KUSI via CNN

Hundreds of immigrant kids remain separated from parents

Flood cleanup helpline to close

Flood cleanup helpline to close

Boeing gets $850 million contract to build unmanned refueling aircraft
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Boeing gets $850 million contract to build unmanned refueling aircraft

Publix recalls ground chuck products after 18 people get sick
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Publix recalls ground chuck products after 18 people get sick

Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
69 News

Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal

Reading couple finds alternatives for plastic straws

Reading couple finds alternatives for plastic straws

Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley

Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley

Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers

Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers

Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds

Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds

Man's cross-country ride to help Children of Fallen Patriots
69 News

Man's cross-country ride to help Children of Fallen Patriots

Kutztown University celebrates diversity on campus
69 News

Kutztown University celebrates diversity on campus

Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial
Tom Rader | 69 News

Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial

City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

Parking restrictions to be enforced near ICE center in Berks

Parking restrictions to be enforced near ICE center in Berks

5,000 people sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops

5,000 people sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops

Allentown Fair holds Military Day for veterans

Allentown Fair holds Military Day for veterans