Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Parental Involvement

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 05:25 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 05:25 PM EST

Positive Parenting: Parental Involvement

Helping with homework has always been considered a bonus for kids. Now a new study finds those advantages start fading in middle school.

"Curriculum has changed definitely since I learned math," said parent Courtney Hylton.

Researchers looked at data from kids from the time they were in the first grade to the twelfth. They also tracked 63 measures of parental involvements, such as helping with homework, talking about college and meeting with teachers.

"Roughly 15 percent of the time parental involvement was associated with increases in achievement. About 30 percent of the time, 35 percent of the time it was associated with decreases in achievement," said Dr. Angel Harris, sociologist at Duke University.

50 percent of the time, it made no difference. The researchers also found across all racial groups helping with homework was found to lower achievement in reading and math. So what does help?

"Having expectations of your child to have education beyond high school seems to be associated with achievement across the board," said Dr. Harris.

Professor Harris and his colleagues also found that reading out loud to young children made a difference, as did talking to older students about their college plans. Also, talking about the importance of school is associated with increases in math and reading.

"They just kind of encourage us to get better and that we will get there," said ninth grader Jordan Hylton.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Positive Parenting

Feature Belt

Lehigh Valley
World Cup Special Stars cheerleaders ready to roll

World Cup Special Stars cheerleaders ready to roll

Entertainment
Netflix creating its own 'Space Force'
Getty Images

Netflix creating its own 'Space Force'

Berks
New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease
69 News

New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease

Berks
GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 4 closings or delays active.

LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM

Life Lessons

Health News

In case you missed it...

Fears of housing downturn may have been overblown
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fears of housing downturn may have been overblown

PennDot crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather
69 News

PennDot crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather

Warren County Habitat for Humanity helps build house for New Jersey family

Warren County Habitat for Humanity helps build house for New Jersey family

Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative
69 News

Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative

Local lawmakers trying to help end shutdown

Local lawmakers trying to help end shutdown

Berks craft breweries team up again to restore statue
69 News

Berks craft breweries team up again to restore statue

New Tripoli Bank expands with new Macungie branch

New Tripoli Bank expands with new Macungie branch

Preparations begin for winter weather activity

Preparations begin for winter weather activity

Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault
MGN Image

Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault

Positive Parenting: Parental Involvement

Positive Parenting: Parental Involvement

Netflix now has 139 million paying subscribers
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Netflix now has 139 million paying subscribers

Police charge Bethlehem 19-year-old in $33 heist
69 News

Police charge Bethlehem 19-year-old in $33 heist

Judge overturns Alabama law protecting Confederate monuments
Library of Congress via CNN

Judge overturns Alabama law protecting Confederate monuments

Verdict reached in Hupperterz trial

Verdict reached in Hupperterz trial

Scientists: 'Planetary health diet' can save lives and the planet
Copyright 2019 CNN

Scientists: 'Planetary health diet' can save lives and the planet

Asteroid impacts on Earth, moon have increased since dinosaurs lived
NASA

Asteroid impacts on Earth, moon have increased since dinosaurs lived

Saturn's rings haven't always been there
NASA via CNN

Saturn's rings haven't always been there

ESU awarded nearly $29,000 grant

ESU awarded nearly $29,000 grant

Autobiography provides rare account of Muslim slave in America

Autobiography provides rare account of Muslim slave in America

Lampert's winning bid for Sears swelled to $5.2 billion
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Lampert's winning bid for Sears swelled to $5.2 billion