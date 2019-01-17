Positive Parenting: Parental Involvement
Helping with homework has always been considered a bonus for kids. Now a new study finds those advantages start fading in middle school.
"Curriculum has changed definitely since I learned math," said parent Courtney Hylton.
Researchers looked at data from kids from the time they were in the first grade to the twelfth. They also tracked 63 measures of parental involvements, such as helping with homework, talking about college and meeting with teachers.
"Roughly 15 percent of the time parental involvement was associated with increases in achievement. About 30 percent of the time, 35 percent of the time it was associated with decreases in achievement," said Dr. Angel Harris, sociologist at Duke University.
50 percent of the time, it made no difference. The researchers also found across all racial groups helping with homework was found to lower achievement in reading and math. So what does help?
"Having expectations of your child to have education beyond high school seems to be associated with achievement across the board," said Dr. Harris.
Professor Harris and his colleagues also found that reading out loud to young children made a difference, as did talking to older students about their college plans. Also, talking about the importance of school is associated with increases in math and reading.
"They just kind of encourage us to get better and that we will get there," said ninth grader Jordan Hylton.
