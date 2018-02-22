Positive Parenting: Reacting to baby's cry

Positive Parenting

The bond between mother and baby is a special one, but sometimes babies develop insecure relationships with mom and avoid or resist contact when they're afraid or upset. 

Researchers wanted to know what factors can cause this resistance. 

They studied a group of 127 moms and babies. Half were African American and half were European American. 

The scientists examined the moms' heart rates as they interacted with their crying six-month-old. They found that when moms' heart rates were less affected by their babies cries, babies were more likely to have insecure relationships at 12 months. 

They also found that moms who were emotionally neutral when their babies were distressed were more likely to have resistant infants at 12 months. 

The study suggests a mother's response is very important, so before attending to a distressed baby experts suggest relaxing or taking a couple of deep breaths. This helps regulate heart rate. Researchers also say you should keep a positive facial expression when attempting to soothe your baby. 

 

