What the Tech? Facebook's 10-year Challenge
Are we too scared to have some fun?
If you're still on Facebook you have no doubt caught a glimpse of the latest meme people are sharing.
"The 10-year Challenge" has people posting their first profile picture, (or any photo from 2009) alongside their most recent profile picture, to show how you've aged in a decade.
It was started January 11th by meteorologist Damon Lane from KOCO in Oklahoma. He mused how he's changed from that first profile picture 10 years ago and asked his followers to upload their own photos. Within 24 hours the meme went viral.
Thousands, then tens of thousands of people looked at how to put two photos side by side in Facebook. Of course, some people asked if the meme could be used nefariously.
Tech expert Kate O'Neill tweeted that she wasn't so sure and then was asked to write an op-ed piece for Wired magazine asking the question and musing about all the ways the photos could be used to mine for information.
Facebook already has those two photos (if they are old and new profile pictures) and can use all of those uploaded photos to pick you out of a crowd of people, even in photos someone else took.
Facebook uses artificial intelligence, facial recognition and algorithms to learn and find you and everything you like, think, are friends with, and where you live and work.
By having those two photos side-by-side, O'Neill explained how it makes things easier for Facebook and other companies to know how you're aging.
One possibility, O'Neill suggests, is that insurance companies might use the information to find out how a person is aging in order to determine if they would be a risk and deny them a policy.
Facebook tweeted Thursday that it has nothing to do with the meme and there is no effort to use or mine information from the photos and it is just an example of how people have fun using its site.
Every time a meme passes around Facebook we ask and worry if we should participate. Many times it is a risk, especially if it requires people to click on a link that takes them to an outside link. This one does not.
Are we so suspicious that we can no longer enjoy sharing things with people? We certainly have evidence from past actions from Facebook, but I believe this is a case of being worried about nothing. Have fun with this one.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? Facebook's 10-year Challenge
It's now a viral trend that's been taking over Facebook, but should you play along with the "10-year Challenge" or is this an attempt to steal your information?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Netflix rate increase
Netflix is raising prices for current customers and increasing the monthly rate for new customers.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Robot luggage
Better watch out the next time you're in the airport, you might be hit by a person riding their luggage.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Best of CES
With CES in my rear-view mirror, I'm taking some time to put all of those gadgets and gizmos into some type of perspective.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Robots at CES
"Forpheus" grabbed attention by playing ping-pong.Read More »
-
What the Tech? 8K TVs
Some of the major players in the TV world are introducing new 8K televisions.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Foldable phones
If you like using an iPad but hate lugging one around, you don't want to miss a new device unveiled at CES this week.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Health technology at CES
CES is underway in Las Vegas where hundreds of thousands new gadgets and electronics are being showcased for the first time.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Consumer Electronics Show
The biggest week in consumer technology is underway in Las Vegas.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Fantastical 2
We use the calendar app that's most convenient and close at hand, but as you know that can cause you to miss an appointment or get three notifications at the same time.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Fitness apps
Getting into better shape is always one of the top new year resolutions but we all know it's one of the easiest to break.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Best Alexa Skills
Amazon says its Echo Dot, for the third year in a row, was the most popular item at Amazon.com this holiday season.Read More »
-
What the Tech? DNA kits: What could go wrong
DNA family history kits sound cool, but in the pst couple of months we've learned it's kind of scary.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Money resolutions
You never hear anyone say "I resolve to drain my bank account in the new year!" But to save more, you may need some help from these apps.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Sickweather app
Along with a flu shot, a mobile app can help you avoid the flu by helping you avoid people with the flu.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Ariana Grande drops '7 rings'
Ariana Grande makes one thing clear in her latest single: She doesn't...Read More »
-
R. Kelly's former manager surrenders to sheriff
James Mason, the former manager for singer R. Kelly, surrendered to...Read More »
-
Gladys Knight gets slammed for Super Bowl gig
Gladys Knight's decision to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl...Read More »
-
Comedian with cerebral palsy is standing up to stereotypes
He left them in stitches on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Latest From The Newsroom
- Snow ends Friday morning, then quiet until bigger storm arrives later Saturday
- Restaurant owner delivers dinner to TSA workers at LVIA
- Allentown mayor to give State of the City address
- Police: Teen shot, stabbed in Allentown
- Lehigh County offers extreme winter weather tips
- Accused robber tells police that pill addiction drove him to crime
- Life Lessons: Iron deficiency signs you might be ignoring
- Whitehall resident announces run for magisterial district judge
- Congressman who worked on Trump's PA campaign is resigning
- Lower Macungie grants final plan approval to Millbrook Farms subdivision