What The Tech

What the Tech? Netflix rate increase

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 09:34 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 09:34 AM EST

What the Tech? Netflix rate increase

Netflix is raising prices for current customers and increasing the monthly rate for new customers. The increase in monthly subscriptions is $1 or $2, depending on which package you subscribe to.

Netflix is spending a lot of money now acquiring new content and producing its own movies and TV shows, but could this be the start of cord-cutting being less of a savings over cable and satellite than it is right now?

Netflix's lowest streaming package is $7.99 per month, but that restricts customers from watching Netflix on more than one device at the same time. It is also for Standard Definition. To watch on 2 screens in Standard HD, the cost is $12.99/month, and to watch on 4 screens (including phones, tablets and televisions) in Ultra HD costs $16.99 per month.

For cord-cutters, watching live TV requires a second streaming service such as Sling, Direct TV Now or YouTube TV.

Sling is the most popular of those and monthly subscriptions start at $25. The company calls the packages "Orange" and "Blue" and each one includes a different package of live TV shows. To watch a combination of the two, Sling's monthly charge is $40 per month, which also allows up to four people to watch at once.

If that's all you need, or get, adding the most expensive packages is still much cheaper than cable or satellite. But here's why I think it could get interesting: These companies are attracting new customers every day with free-trials and low prices. What happens next? Will prices for all cord-cutting services go up? And how much? Will networks begin charging the streaming services more to air their programming? Like they have with cable companies? Like I said it'll be interesting to watch.

As of last December, Netflix had 58 million subscribers in the United States. The increase means an additional $250,000,000. It’s stock ended the day down 2 percent from Tuesday.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 2 closings or delays active.

This Week's Circulars

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

DUI suspect allegedly tries to outrun traffic stop
Pixabay

DUI suspect allegedly tries to outrun traffic stop

The shutdown is coming at the worst time for the economy
KOIN via CNN

The shutdown is coming at the worst time for the economy

What the Tech? Netflix rate increase

What the Tech? Netflix rate increase

Kenyans show force of unity after Nairobi hotel attack
Oumah Onyango/Twitter via CNN

Kenyans show force of unity after Nairobi hotel attack

Public at odds with Karen Pence's school's homosexuality policy
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Public at odds with Karen Pence's school's homosexuality policy

Miley Cyrus uses viral egg to shut down pregnancy speculation
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Miley Cyrus uses viral egg to shut down pregnancy speculation

Inside GM plant, where nooses, 'whites-only' signs hung
Mallory Simon/CNN

Inside GM plant, where nooses, 'whites-only' signs hung

China's first plant to grow on the moon is already dead
Chongqing University via CNN

China's first plant to grow on the moon is already dead

Hitachi shelves $20 billion nuclear power plant in UK
Nina Ruecker/Getty Images

Hitachi shelves $20 billion nuclear power plant in UK

High on meth, police allege man tries to break into Bethlehem home
69 News

High on meth, police allege man tries to break into Bethlehem home

Bounced check lands shopper in legal trouble
FreeImages.com/Daniel West

Bounced check lands shopper in legal trouble

Closing arguments set to begin in Hupperterz trial

Closing arguments set to begin in Hupperterz trial

Why vaping is so dangerous for teens
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Why vaping is so dangerous for teens

Tarragon-walnut chicken salad

Tarragon-walnut chicken salad

Truck overturns after crash in Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

Truck overturns after crash in Reading

LA teachers' union, school district to return to the bargaining table
Barbara Davidson/Getty Images

LA teachers' union, school district to return to the bargaining table

West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers

West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers

Newborn's remains found in trash at Amazon building in Phoenix
KNXV via CNN

Newborn's remains found in trash at Amazon building in Phoenix

Federal employees turn to food banks during shutdown
Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Feeding America

Federal employees turn to food banks during shutdown

Israeli exchange student, 21, killed in Australia
Nine News via CNN

Israeli exchange student, 21, killed in Australia