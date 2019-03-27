What The Tech

What the Tech? Phone bill cramming

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 09:24 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 09:24 AM EDT

What the Tech? Phone bill cramming

Scammers are working double-duty trying to trick you out of your money. They might call asking for a donation to a charity but even if you decline, they could use your voice to start draining your bank account a few dollars at a time.

It's called cramming and it's a trick scammers use to add third-party charges to your phone bill.

"Many years ago consumers didn't have credit cards or online banking and the technology of your landline phone bill and now our cellphone bills, allowed us to charge something to our telephone bill," says Kathleen Calligan from The Better Business Bureau.

"Today many of us have forgotten that but if we look on our telephone bill, and I know we don't, you'll see that there can be third-party billing," said she said.

The charges are often for subscriptions to horoscope readings, love and dating advice or ringtones. If the consumer sees the charge and reports it to their phone company the scammers can show that you've subscribed by playing for them a call where you said "Yes."

"All you have to do is say 'yes' to something, just in general conversation. A scammer can pick that out of a recording and they can put third-party charges on your phone bill," explains Calligan.

How do the scammers get your "yes?" Earlier this year there was an increase in robo-calls where the person on the other end of the line asked "can you hear me?" The answer "yes" was recorded. Those "can you hear me?" calls were being reported across the country.

The scammers are sly by adding the charges in $3 to $9 increments.

"So small every month and you won't even slightly notice a change in the bill and it will stay there for years," said Calligan.

So how can you protect yourself? If you get a robo-call or a call with someone on the line asking anything that would draw a positive response such as "yes" or "okay," don't say anything and hang up the phone. The FTC also urges consumers to report the call.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Meghan McCain's clapback becomes a meme
Getty Images

Meghan McCain's clapback becomes a meme

Berks Nature's The Nature Place awarded LEED certification
Berks Nature

Berks Nature's The Nature Place awarded LEED certification

WWII vet took 4 buses to attend march after New Zealand mosque attacks
Getty Images

WWII vet took 4 buses to attend march after New Zealand mosque attacks

US trade deficit falls 15% as Americans buy less from China
CNN Video

US trade deficit falls 15% as Americans buy less from China

Egypt announces discovery of ancient port used by temple builders
Egypt Ministry of Antiquities via CNN

Egypt announces discovery of ancient port used by temple builders

Health effects of eggs: Where do we stand?
Pexels

Health effects of eggs: Where do we stand?

Helicopter lands in California park during super bloom
Getty Images via CNN

Helicopter lands in California park during super bloom

What the Tech? Phone bill cramming

What the Tech? Phone bill cramming

Why did prosecutors drop all charges against Jussie Smollett?
Getty Images

Why did prosecutors drop all charges against Jussie Smollett?

Cherry blossoms to reach 'peak bloom' in Washington
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Cherry blossoms to reach 'peak bloom' in Washington

Asia's 50 best restaurants in 2019
Odette via CNN

Asia's 50 best restaurants in 2019

Europe will require carmakers to install speed limiters from 2022
iStock / NickS

Europe will require carmakers to install speed limiters from 2022

Chinese student found safe after being kidnapped in Canada
York Police via CNN

Chinese student found safe after being kidnapped in Canada

Australian man buys 2 winning lottery tickets worth $33M
Oz Lotto

Australian man buys 2 winning lottery tickets worth $33M

Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan

Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan

Abuse victim gets $2M settlement in Pennsylvania clergy case
CNN

Abuse victim gets $2M settlement in Pennsylvania clergy case

Southwest Airlines says Boeing's 737 Max grounding hurting sales
Getty Images

Southwest Airlines says Boeing's 737 Max grounding hurting sales

Professor suspended for criticizing Chinese president
Naohiko Hatta - Pool/Getty Images

Professor suspended for criticizing Chinese president

Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins to receive Medal of honor posthumously
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandan W. Schulze/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins to receive Medal of honor posthumously

Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper expected to enter plea in court
Barron Co. Sheriff

Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper expected to enter plea in court