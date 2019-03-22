What the Tech? PreShow movie tickets
How many commercials are you willing to watch for free movie tickets?
A new Kickstarter project is aiming for 20 minutes. "PreShow" launched the Kickstarter project on Thursday seeking $10,000 from backers. Users will be given free tickets to the movie of their choice if they watch ads before going to the box office.
"You'll download the app, the 'PreShow' app and you will browse a list of current movies or movies coming soon," explains founder Stacy Spikes in the company's Kickstarter video. "Select the movie you want to see. You'll get a PreShow that's delivered to your phone and once you've completed it, you'll earn points to go to the movies; that's it."
According to the description, users will need to watch approximately 15-20 minutes of branded content in exchange for points that will pay for two tickets.
Just a few hours after launching, PreShow had reached nearly half of its goal from over 100 backers.
The company is using Kickstarter, not for seed money, but to find the right customers to get it started. Backers can invest $15, $25 or $60 to get early access to the app and service. It is not available in either app store but will be released to supporters pledging $60 in July.
According to the description, the only people with access to "PreShow" are backers and their friends. Backers will be able to invite a set number of friends to download the app after all of the early backers have been able to download it.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? PreShow movie tickets
How many commercials are you willing to watch for free movie tickets?Read More »
-
What the Tech? MoviePass' sweet deal is back
It isn't exactly the plan that disrupted the movie theater business two years ago, but MoviePass is bringing back its movie-ticket-a-day plan, this time calling it "Uncapped."Read More »
-
What the Tech? Millionaire makers
The idea is basic math. If 1 million people all give you $1, you'd be a millionaire. Well someone took that idea to the internet.Read More »
-
What the Tech? DNA kits
A DNA sample from a crime scene uploaded to a genealogy website can identify a suspect that may have stayed hidden for decades.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the Day: JustWatch
One of the greatest things about streaming content is having choices, but sometimes it feels impossible finding something to watch. This app could help.Read More »
-
What the Tech? DuckDuckGo and Google Chrome
Google added "DuckDuckGo" as a possible default search engine while using the Chrome browser, but what is DuckDuckGo?Read More »
-
What the Tech? Smart TVs and targeted ads
There's a reason TVs are so inexpensive these days...they're gathering data about you.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Netflix Smart Download
Smart Download is a feature brand new to iOS devices that takes care of downloading your favorite show automatically.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Netflix secret codes
These secret codes or category IDs, break each genre into sub-genres.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the Day: Grammarly
It's both a keyboard for the phone and desktop program that checks spelling and even grammar and punctuation.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Hidden cameras
Here's what you need to know about wi-fi cameras before staying in someone else's houseRead More »
-
What the Tech? Flu and smartphones
Your smart-phone could be making you sick. With the flu still going around, doctors are warning people of all the different ways germs can spread.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Studying on YouTube
Finally, a YouTube trend parents can get behind - videos of people studying.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Pinterest changes
Pinterest announced it is adding more advertising and catalogs to the site and app.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Mvelopes
Does your money run out before the end of the month?Read More »
Entertainment
-
Why Jordan Peele's 'Us' could be big horror hit
Jordan Peele terrified audiences with "Get Out" and now the director is...Read More »
-
Amy Poehler ready for 'Parks and Recreation' reboot
Amy Poehler is down for a "Parks and Recreation" reboot.Read More »
-
R. Kelly appears in Chicago court
R. Kelly was back in a Chicago court Friday in connection with sex abuse...Read More »
-
R. Kelly puts his request to work abroad on hold
R. Kelly on Friday put the brakes on his request for a judge's...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
Top US general to meet with Google on China security worries
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top U.S. military officer plans to meet with Google representatives next...Read More »
-
You dumped cable? Comcast hopes to reel you back in
NEW YORK (AP) - Comcast is launching an aggregated bundle of existing streaming-TV apps for $5 a...Read More »
-
Facebook says it stored millions of passwords in plain text
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook said Thursday that it stored millions of its users' passwords in...Read More »
-
First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) - Google is celebrating composer Johann Sebastian Bach with its first...Read More »
-
German Wikipedia blacked out in protest of EU copyright plan
BERLIN (AP) - Wikipedia's German-language page has been blacked out in protest of a proposal to...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
- Updated Rendell: 'AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party'
- Updated PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
- Pennsylvania jobless rate drops to lowest rate on record
- US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future
- Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
- Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5
- Sue and Stu both fight breast cancer
- Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice